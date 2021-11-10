Court Square hosts premiere of ‘A Year in the Pit: A Journey into Music Photography’

Court Square Theater announces the world premiere of the film “A Year in the Pit: A Journey into Music Photography,” on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

A second showing is slated Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Online ticket sales (Adult-$15, Student-$10) open Nov 11 at valleyarts.org/films.

The one-hour documentary explores the artistry and images of some of America’s finest music photographers commonly found front stage in the pit at music festivals. Film creators John Woody and Bob Adamek will host a Talk Back after each showing.

Featuring interviews with 45 photographers, “A Year in the Pit” was shot – using one iPhone – at 16 music festivals and venues. Virginia-based locations include LOCKN’, FloydFest, Rooster Walk, Galax, Hoopla, Bayou Boogaloo (Norfolk), The Festy, and The National. Additional footage was shot at French Quarter Fest (New Orleans), The Hamilton (DC), The Regency Ballroom and Terrapin Crossroads (San Francisco); as well as Los Angeles, and Lake Tahoe.

The entire documentary was shot using the iPhone platform supported with professional stabilizers.

“Shooting ‘in the pit’ requires intense, split-second decisions to capture the ultimate on-stage moment,” explained Woody, from Cross Keys, who served as executive producer, director, iPhoneographer, and editor.

His collaborator, Adamek of Port Republic, noted “The symbiotic relationship between image-maker and musician provides the backdrop for a great story.”

In addition to producing the film, Adamek handled photography & festival coordination.

Masks are required at Court Square Theater – except when actively eating or drinking. The current COVID-19 policy is available at valleyarts.org/cst-covid19-policy.

