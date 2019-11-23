Corbett leads UVA at NCAA Cross Country Championships

Published Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, 11:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Redshirt senior Alex Corbett (Burke, Va.) led the UVA men’s cross country team to a 20th-place finish at the NCAA Championships on Saturday at Indiana State’s LaVern Gibson Cross Country Championship Course.

The Cavaliers recorded the program’s 12th top-20 finish at the men’s national championships.

“Today’s result was a bit of mixed bag,” director of track & field and cross country/associate athletics director of administration Vin Lananna said. “We had some very positive performances. This season provided a springboard for the University of Virginia to be a consistent player on the national scene. Alex (Corbett) and Peter (Morris) did a nice job of working together and moving through the field.

“Overall, it has been a positive learning experience with several highlights along the way. We are excited to see what this group can do on the track as we transition towards the indoor season.”

Corbett paced the Cavaliers during the 10k race. The senior pushed his way through the pack, moving up from 104th place at the 5k mark to 62nd by the 8k split. He continued his climb up the standings heading into the final 2k of the race to capture a 57th-place finish, crossing the finish line with a time of 31:33.9.

Finishing three seconds later, sophomore Peter Morris (Hamilton, Va.) placed 64th overall with a time of 31.36.4. Morris climbed from 105th place at the halfway mark, moving up 40 spots in the last half of the race.

Senior Randy Neish (Glastonbury, Conn.) was the next Cavalier to finish. He captured a time of 32:02.08 to place 110th. Senior AJ Ernst (Marblehead, Mass.) finished 159th with a time of 32:28.0, while senior Lachlan Cook (Brisbane, Australia) rounded out UVA’s scoring runners, finishing 170th with a time of 32:34.3.

The Cavaliers recorded 468 points for the 20th-place finish. BYU won the title with 109 points, snapping a three-year streak from Northern Arizona as national champions. The Lumberjacks finished second with 163 points, while Colorado placed third with 164 points.

Related

Comments