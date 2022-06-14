Collin Morikawa US Open Odds | Collin Morikawa Odds to Win US Open 2022

Two-time major champion and world number two, Collin Morikawa, comes to Brookline this week hopeful of picking up another major title and getting one step closer to completing the golf grand slam. Morikawa is most certainly one for the big occassions, and this week with be no different, hence why he is one of the leading market contenders for the US Open showdown from The Country Club this week.

Collin Morikawa US Open Odds

The 2020 PGA Champion and 2021 Open Champion comes to Brookline, Massachusetts this week as one of the market leaders in the betting to win the 122nd US Open at +2500 with BetOnline.

Morikawa is always a name you have to think of when placing your bets at major championships, given the fact he has won two already, as well as finishing fourth and fifth in both the US Open and The Masters. Morikawa has won five times on the PGA Tour already, despite only being 25-years-old and only turning professional in 2019.

The 2021 Race To Dubai Champion is definitely worth backing if you are looking to place some US Open bets ahead of the golf getting underway on Thursday morning. Click the link below to back Collin Morikawa with our trusted bookmaker partner, BetOnline.

How To Back Collin Morikawa Odds To Win US Open 2022

Full US Open Odds 2022

Golfer Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Jon Rahm +1600 Cameron Smith +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Matthew Fitzparick +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Shane Lowry +3100 Viktor Hovland +3300 Dustin Johnson +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000

