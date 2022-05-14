Cole Garrett powers VMI to 10-9 series-opening win at Mercer on Friday

Published Saturday, May. 14, 2022, 12:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sophomore catcher Cole Garrett had three hits, including a home run, Friday to help the VMI baseball team defeat Mercer University 10-9 in the first game of a three-game Southern Conference series from OrthoGeorgia Park.

VMI opened a 10-3 lead but the Bears rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh, four on a grand slam from Le Bassett. Mercer had runners on second and third and two outs in the eighth but red-shirt sophomore Tyler Bradt struck out the next batter to end the threat. Bradt fanned all three hitters he faced in the ninth to earn his second save of the year.

Red-shirt sophomore Trey Morgan started on the mound and settled down after allowing two solo home runs in the first inning. He earned the win, working five innings with three earned runs, five hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

The Keydets combined for 13 hits and seven walks, with home runs from Jed Barrett, Zac Morris and Garrett. Morris finished 2-3 with two walks, three runs and three RBI and

Brett Cook went 3-6. Garrett had three RBI and Barrett had two hits, two runs and a walk. Will Knight was 2-5 with a double, a walk and two RBI and Justin Starke drew two walks.

Collin Price was 3-4 for Mercer with a home run (35-13/9-7 SoCon). Bill Knight was 2-5 with a home run.

VMI improves to 6-10 in conference play and 16-33 overall.

Game two of the series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday followed by a 1 p.m. Sunday contest.

Like this: Like Loading...