Closed due to pandemic, Fire Museum in Harrisonburg reopens to public
The Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Fire Museum, closed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed self-guided tours this week.
Visitors to the area and residents of the Valley alike can discover the history of the Harrisonburg Fire Department dating back to the early 1800s.
Located on the third floor of the public safety building at 101 N. Main St., the museum features historic dispatch and fire memorabilia such as uniforms, medals, equipment, old fire alarms and photographs. Extensive stories of major incidents in the city are highlighted through news reports, photographs and videos. Many of the items on display have been donated by former firefighters and their families.
Visitors may also try on firefighter gear.
Named after the department’s longest serving fire chief, Larry W. Shifflett, the museum is dedicated to being a place where people can come to appreciate, learn and reminisce.
The Harrisonburg Fire Department Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and observed city holidays. Visitors are asked to check-in at the lobby of the public safety building before visiting the museum upstairs.
For more information about special event tours for children, contact the community risk reduction division at (540) 432-7703 during business hours.