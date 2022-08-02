Closed due to pandemic, Fire Museum in Harrisonburg reopens to public

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

The Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Fire Museum, closed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed self-guided tours this week.

Visitors to the area and residents of the Valley alike can discover the history of the Harrisonburg Fire Department dating back to the early 1800s.

Located on the third floor of the public safety building at 101 N. Main St., the museum features historic dispatch and fire memorabilia such as uniforms, medals, equipment, old fire alarms and photographs. Extensive stories of major incidents in the city are highlighted through news reports, photographs and videos. Many of the items on display have been donated by former firefighters and their families.

Visitors may also try on firefighter gear.

Named after the department’s longest serving fire chief, Larry W. Shifflett, the museum is dedicated to being a place where people can come to appreciate, learn and reminisce.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays and observed city holidays. Visitors are asked to check-in at the lobby of the public safety building before visiting the museum upstairs.

For more information about special event tours for children, contact the community risk reduction division at (540) 432-7703 during business hours.


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.