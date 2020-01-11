Cline announces service academy nominations for the Class of 2024
Congressman Ben Cline, R-Va., has announced the names of the students within the Sixth District whom he has nominated to join the Class of 2024 at one of four U.S. service academies.
Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a nomination from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority.
“One of the important responsibilities I have as the representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the nomination of high school seniors and others to one of four United States Service Academies,” Cline said. “Understanding the seriousness of this duty, I spent the past several months traveling the District meeting individually with each interested applicant. The passion for service and love of country that these students exuded was truly inspiring, and I am pleased to announce today the names of those I have nominated to each academy. Congratulations and best of luck throughout the rest of the admissions process.”
Sixth District Nominations for the Class of 2024
United States Naval Academy
- Ashleigh Dickman, senior at Skyline High School and a resident of Front Royal
- Noah Harding, senior at Hidden Valley High School and a resident of Roanoke
- Stephen Hanley, completed his first semester at VMI and a resident of Stuarts Draft
- Brian Hayden, senior at Cave Spring High School and a resident of Roanoke
- Joseph Kilgallen, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Front Royal
- Liesel Nelson, senior at Rockbridge High School and a resident of Lexington
- Alexander Plonsky, senior at Fort Defiance High School and a resident of Weyers Cave
- Ryan Scott, completed his first semester at Hampden-Sydney and a resident of Roanoke
- Andrew Wheeler, senior at Cave Spring High School and a resident of Roanoke
United States Military Academy
- Bryce Corkery, senior at William Byrd High School and a resident of Vinton
- Revely Keesee, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Forest
- Erin Wienke, senior at William Byrd High School and a resident of Vinton
United States Air Force Academy
- Jacqueline Kelly, senior at Seton Home Study School and a resident of Front Royal
- Ezra Paul, senior in a home school program and a resident of Rockingham
- John Shelor, senior at Cave Spring High School a and resident of Boones Mill
United States Merchant Marine Academy:
- Daniel Pettyjohn, senior at Brookville High School and a resident of Forest
