Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
chris graham if we cant agree that there are verifiable facts we cant agree on anything
Politics

Chris Graham: If we can’t agree that there are verifiable facts, we can’t agree on anything

Chris Graham
Published:
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
(© Gallagher Photography – Shutterstock)

I’m getting more emails from MAGAs who just know in their heart of hearts that they’ve got me with the chapter and verse from Fox News or NewsMax about the 2020 election, Jan. 6, the Pelosi attack, whatever stupidity they’re trying to spew today.

What these folks want to do is drag you into an endless debate over the “facts,” as they’ve been brainwashed to see them.

Frankly, I don’t have the time to debate established facts with people who won’t accept anything but the conspiracy theories that they’ve allowed themselves to be sold on.

So, I turn the gaslight back at them.

“You can’t even prove to me that what you say is your name is actually your name.”

I’ve started this conversation with several emailers.

The common response is along the lines of, What do you mean?

I know what my name is.

“So, prove it to me.”

The reaction is disbelief.

“This is like arguing with my teenage son,” one man – I assume he’s a man, but he/she/they never could prove it – responded.

That’s precisely the point.

It got to the point with one person that I requested a copy of their birth certificate – you know where I was going with that one.

Even a copy of an official government birth certificate can be faked, right?

That’s what their side’s been saying for years.

The mouth-breathing knuckle-draggers don’t even seem to realize that all I’m doing is flipping the script on them.

Hey, if you don’t want to accept anything as a fact, you can’t even convince me of what time it is, much less accept whatever crap you’re trying to peddle about the 2020 election, the Trump coup, or what David DePape was doing when he broke into Nancy Pelosi’s house.

Point being, if we want to be able to bridge the divide, we have to be able to agree that there are some things known as accepted facts that we can all agree exist.

Otherwise, you can tell me what you claim your name is, and try to persuade me that it is whatever time you say it is, but you can’t prove it to me, any more than you can prove the lies from the right about the 2020 election, Jan. 6, the Pelosi break-in and the rest.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett

If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
Chris Graham
jeep on beach travel

Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
Crystal Graham

The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach.

Latest jobs report reveals 3.7 percent unemployment rate in U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi

The BLS reported Friday that nonfarm payroll employment increased by 261,000 in October, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent.

acc football

ACC Football Week 11: Virginia Tech at Duke, UVA hosts Pitt to kick off busy Saturday
Chris Graham

DWR offers tips on traveling during active deer season
Rebecca Barnabi
roe v wade

Charles Knight: Restoring reproductive freedom is everybody’s human right
Commentary
body armor

John Whitehead: The government is still waging war on America’s military veterans
Commentary