Cat’s Cradle opening Harrisonburg’s first cats café

Cat’s Cradle is debuting something heaven sent for kitties that just want to play: Harrisonburg’s first cat café, Coffee & Cats.

Cat’s Cradle is joining the trend that may sound familiar to those keeping tabs on the cat café trend. The new Harrisonburg “catfé” follows other cat café concepts across the United States.

All of our lovable kitties come from two shelters, The Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center or the Page County Shelter. When you book a session at Coffee & Cats, your support will go to fund our spay/neuter program.

Cat lovers can sign up online below for a visit to Coffee & Cats. Come enjoy a complementary cup of coffee and play with kitties. Sessions are $20 for up to two people for 15 minutes in a private kitty room. The rooms are colorful, fun and decorated with Instagram lovers in mind! There are t-shirts available and even kitty ears for purchase to complete your look for some amazing photo ops.

Reservations are not required, but are encouraged to make sure you get a spot. Children must be at least seven years of age to visit the cats at Coffee & Cats, and everyone must sign an Acknowledgement of Risk Agreement.

An adult must sign for youth between the ages of 7-17. Sessions are on Saturdays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

