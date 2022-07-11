Bridgewater welcomes prospective students for private college week July 25-30
Bridgewater College will welcome prospective students and their families to campus for Virginia Private College Week July 25-30. Rising juniors, seniors, transfer students and their families are invited to sign up for a session to visit the college.
Bridgewater will host multiple information sessions throughout the week for prospective students and their families.
The sessions, held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, will include campus tours as well as overviews of student life, admissions, financial aid and academics. An additional morning session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30.
“Visiting campuses is an important step in the college search process, and we are excited to welcome prospective students and their families to our campus during Virginia Private College Week to showcase the Bridgewater experience,” said Michael Post, vice president for enrollment management at Bridgewater College. “Visiting students will get a glimpse of the student experience at Bridgewater College and leave with a thorough understanding of what it means to be an Eagle.”
Each student who visits at least three of the 23 participating institutions during Virginia Private College Week will receive three application fee waivers for Virginia private colleges. Students may use these waivers to apply for free to any three participating colleges, and they will also be entered into a drawing for one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.
The Virginia Private College Week program, launched in 1997, is sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia to promote educational opportunities available at the commonwealth’s private colleges.
To register for a Virginia Private College Week session at Bridgewater, visit bridgewater.edu/vpcw