Bridgewater College will begin accepting The Common Application

Bridgewater College will join hundreds of higher education institutions across the country in accepting The Common Application for prospective students.

The online application system streamlines the college application process for students and is used by more than 3 million applicants, teachers and high school counselors across the United States and internationally each year. Starting Aug. 1, Bridgewater will begin accepting applications through the Common App from prospective first-year students seeking to enroll in the fall semester of 2020.

As a member of The Common Application network, Bridgewater College will be exposed to a new pool of applications previously untapped, said Jarret Smith, director of admissions. For students who choose to exclusively use the Common Application for their college application process, they will now be able to choose Bridgewater as the place to further their education and learning.

“Many students from all across the country choose to submit the Common App, and it has the potential to give us nationwide exposure from coast to coast and everywhere in-between,” said Smith.

For more than 40 years, The Common Application has played a leading role in the college admission process by providing a single, online application and 24/7/365 support for students applying to colleges and universities. In addition, the portal connects applicants to scholarship tools, digital portfolios, virtual mentors and counselors and more. One-third of the more than 1 million applicants who used Common App last year were first-generation students.

“Bridgewater College is thrilled to offer The Common Application to our prospective students,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Michael Post. “The college’s commitment to excellence and student success means providing the best resources to our student body.”

Prospective first-year, transfer and graduate students may still apply to Bridgewater directly through the college’s website at bridgewater.edu.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

