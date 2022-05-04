BC announces 2022 Baccalaureate, Commencement speakers

Dr. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, and the Rev. Dr. Robbie Miller, Bridgewater College chaplain, will serve as the College’s Commencement and Baccalaureate speakers for 2022.

Bushman’s Commencement address, “All of Us,” will remind graduates of the significance of their accomplishments and of the strength of community and connections that has brought them to this day.

Approximately 335 undergraduate students and 30 master’s students are expected to receive degrees at the Commencement exercises, which will take place on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. on the Campus Mall.

Miller, a 1979 graduate of the College, will deliver the message at the College’s Baccalaureate service at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6, in Nininger Hall. In his message, “Raise Your Hand!,” Miller will share that faith is not about intellectual assent to a set of propositions but about raising our hand and going forth to do God’s work in the world.

