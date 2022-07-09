Book discussion group to look at today’s war on facts
Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro is hosting a book discussion on Tuesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m.
The book discussion will be on “The Constitution of Knowledge” by Jonathan Rauch. It is a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice selection.
According to Stone Soup Books, the book works to arm Americans to defend the truth from today’s war on facts.
Disinformation. Trolling. Conspiracy. Social media pile-ons. The additions to our daily vocabulary may appear to have little in common. But together, Rauch says, they are driving an epistemic crisis – a challenge to distinguish fact from fiction and elevate the truth.
Stone Soup Books is located at 150 Race Ave. in Waynesboro.
