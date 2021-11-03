Body of missing female found in vehicle in Stuarts Draft pond

The body of an unidentified woman was found in a vehicle recovered from a pond in the Stuarts Draft area, according to Augusta County authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, in the 300 block of Lake Road, at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, per a press release.

The call to the sheriff’s office had reported a missing female.

An hour later, a deputy located an almost totally submerged 2004 Jeep SUV in a pond in the vicinity.

The deputy immediately requested assistance from Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Department, the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad and the Virginia State Police. Rescuers were able to recover the vehicle from the pond, and they discovered a deceased female inside the Jeep.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and authorities did confirm that the female recovered from the Jeep was the missing person the deputy was searching for. Initial investigation has revealed that a medical condition may have been a factor in the event.

The name of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of the next of kin.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

