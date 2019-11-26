Body found at South Fork Rivanna Reservoir in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Police Officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of an unusual object in the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir in the vicinity of Lochridge Lane.

Once on scene, it was confirmed to be a body in the reservoir.

The Underwater Recovery Team is beginning their effort to recover the body. No information about the identity of the individual or how he or she came to be in the reservoir is known at this time.

This is an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding suspicious activity in the vicinity of the reservoir over the past few days, please contact CrimeStoppers, 434-977-4000.

