Sports

Big night from transfer Grant Basile keys Virginia Tech to 95-57 win over Delaware State

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech newcomer Grant Basile, a transfer from Wright State, got his Hokie career off on the right foot, scoring 30 points in his debut as Tech won its season opener on Monday night over Delaware State, 95-57.

With star Jusytn Mutts serving a one-game suspension for participating in an unsanctioned event while testing NBA Draft waters, Basile stepped up big but was just one of three Hokies to score in double figures. Basile added 10 rebounds, while Sean Pedulla had 18 points and eight assists. Darius Maddox scored 14 points, and the Hokies made 14 of their 28 3-pointers.

“I didn’t feel too much [pressure] being the first time played for Virginia Tech,” Basile said after the game, per The Roanoke Times. “I’ve played a lot of basketball games. I was just excited to get out there and play again.

“The student section was fantastic. It was a really good environment. I was really excited to kind of see it.”

Basile averaged 18.4 points per game last season, but he looks like a good bet to top 20.0 ppg based on how he started the season.

“” Last year I did not shoot the basketball well,” he said. “I was a little banged up last year, but that’s not why I didn’t shoot well. I just needed to trust my shot more. I trusted it tonight, let it fly.

Delaware State only shot 38.7 percent from the field.

While it was close late, at 20-14 Tech, the Hokies went on a 9-0 run just before the midway point of the first half to pull away. Tech led 80-40 midway through the second half. The 95 points was the most for Tech in an opener since 111 in 2017.

Tech took the lead with 17:14 to go in the first half and led the rest of the way.

Pedulla, Maddox and Lynn Kidd made their first starts in the game.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

