Biden calls out ‘semi-fascism’: It’s about time Democrats start fighting back
The right is clutching its pearls and untwisting its underoos over President Joe Biden calling out “semi-fascism,” with commentators calling the remark unpresidential and related nonsense.
I say, it’s about time that Democrats fight back.
Yes, ideally, the Michelle Obama mantra – “when they go low, we go high” – is the way to handle things, but then there’s the real world.
Millions of people literally think Democrats are meeting in the back rooms of pizza parlors to drink the blood of, have sex with, then kill child slaves.
And the former president, Donald Trump, he’s perfectly OK with that.
Honestly, he’s probably with them. He’s the guy, after all, who unleashed the Era of Inanity back in 2011 with his insistence that his predecessor, Barack Obama, was born in Kenya.
It’s been one racist dog whistle after another since.
And when, again, hate to overuse the word, but literally, millions of Americans want mass arrests and executions of anybody who doesn’t buy into their addled conspiracy theories, going high ain’t gonna cut it.
Praise be to Joe Biden for calling it as he sees it – as millions of the rest of us see it.
If anything, he’s being kind calling them “semi-fascists.”
There’s no substance to the Republican Party of 2022, no organizing set of foundational principles that they ask people to support that would move America forward.
Millions still are without health insurance, tens of millions with coverage are a minor health emergency away from bankruptcy.
Every day, every hour, it seems, there’s another mass shooting taking innocent lives.
Kids are falling behind in school, as books are being banned for making them, by gahd, think.
The country is crumbling around us, and the loyal opposition’s rallying cry is, but Hunter Biden’s laptop …
Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the safety and security of our free nation, and those who enable him are fascists.
The more people we can get to speak that truth, the better off we are.
And if that means getting down in the muck with dirty swine, so be it.