Bet On The Breeders Cup In CO | Colorado Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Colorado sports betting is alive and kicking, which means you’re probably on the look out for some fresh welcome offers ready for the winter events. With the Breeders Cup fast approaching this week, read on to see how ANYONE in the US can claim up to $6,000 worth of free bets.
How To Bet On The Breeders Cup In CO – Colorado Sports Betting Sites
BetOnline is among our top picks for the Breeders Cup meeting this week, and those residing in the great state of Colorado can have their initial deposit matched with a 50% bonus up to $1000
Best Colorado Sports Betting Sites For Breeders Cup Betting
We have a list of our best Colorado sports betting sites which have over $6000 in free bets available for new customers from the home of this year’s 39th edition of the Breeders’ Cup – Keeneland.
How To Place A Bet On The Breeders Cup In Colorado
Follow the steps below to place a bet on the Breeders Cup.
- Head to the ‘Racebook’ or ‘Horses’ section using the top or side navigation menus
- Navigate to the Breeders’ Cup or Keeneland races (Fri & Sat)
- Click a Breeders’ Cup race (this will bring up all the runners)
- Find the horse you want to bet on, click on their odds/name and a bet slip will be created.
Breeders Cup Odds
FLIGHTLINE still had many question marks surrounding him before his fifth race at the Pacific Classic, with people bemoaning the lack of competition in his four wins.
He went on to obliterate the field at Del Mar, and the buzz surrounding him after that 19-lentth victory has refused to die down. Although England’s undefeated Baaeed is still the No.1 ranked Thoroughbred racehorse, Flightline follows as a close second.
Life Is Good may well prove to be the best value best if Flightline’s expected victory comes to life. The 4-year-old clinched the Whitney Stakes (G1) at Saratoga and the Woodward (G1) at Aqueduct.
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Breeders Cup Betting CO— How To Watch Breeders Cup In Colorado
- 🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Dates: Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel & BetOnline
|12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & BetOnline
|1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt)
|6f
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline
|4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC & BetOnline
Colorado Sports Betting Sites Breeders Cup Markets
- Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st
- Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd
- Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3
- Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.
- Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order
- Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order
- Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order
- Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.
- Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.
Best Colorado Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Breeders Cup Reviewed
- BetOnline – Generous horse racing odds
- Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams
- Bovada – Best for horse racing markets
- MyBookie – Leading free bet joing offer
- BetUS – Best Breeders Cup free bet offer
BetOnline – $1000 In CO Sports Betting Breeders Cup Free Bets
Join BetOnline to bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Colorado and if you use our unique bonus code INSIDERS when making your first deposit they will reward you by matching this by 50%.
In short, this means a deposit of $100, you will get a $50 bonus, or as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then why not ‘max out’ by depositing the full $2000 which will get you ‘Under Starters Orders’ for the horse racing at Keeneland with a tasty $1000 Breeders Cup bonus – You can then use this free extra cash when placing a bet on the Breeders Cup in Colorado.
Everygame – Claim Another $750 In Colorado Breeders Cup Free Bets
Everygame are a sports betting site with a stack of experience – therefore one you can totally trust that also have an array of cracking horse racing markets to bet on – even if you live in Colorado.
Plus, they also offer their new customers the chance of redeeming up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.
How? Just deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match that deposit with a bonus of an equal amount – so a $250 deposit gets you another $250! More ‘good news’ they will allow you to do this three times for a maximum $750, which will give your Breeders’ Cup betting funds another healthy boost.
Again, just use your dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to claim this offer when depositing and like all our sports betting sites on this page you can also use these horse racing free bonuses to bet on the Breeders Cup in Colorado.
Bovada – $750 In Colorado Sports Betting Site Free Bets For 2022 Breeders Cup
Hook-up with trusted sports betting site Bovada today and you’ll be in the ‘home straight’ to getting a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet that you can use when betting on the horse racing in Colorado.
Again, don’t forget to just use our bonus code INSIDERS and this will qualify you for the generous $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.
How does it work? Well, in simple terms – Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%. Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will receive a free bet worth $750 which you can then put in your Breeders’ Cup betting bank to use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this Friday and Saturday.
Oh, and best of all you can do all this if living in the state of Colorado, or, in fact, ANY US state.
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Colorado
Next up are MyBookie, who will reward new customers with lucrative 50% first deposit match bonus.
The minimum you can deposit to get their offer is just $50 (this will get you a $25 free bet), but if you want to go bigger then MyBookie will cover you up to $2000, which will net you a cool $1000 free bet that you can use to bet on the Breeders Cup races at Keeneland this week.
To keep things nice and easy it’s the same PROMO CODE of INSIDERS and MyBookie will also let you bet on the Breeders Cup if you live in Colorado, or ANY US state, so horse racing fans – what are you waiting for?
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Colorado Breeders Cup Free Bets
Last, but certainly not least, are BetUS – who are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.
Even better as the BetUS offer is super-simple that requires you to just sign-up and when making your first deposit they will give you a 125% matched bonus.
If your maths isn’t great – In a nutshell, if you deposit $2000 after joining – again using our promo code INSIDERS – you will receive a stonking $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets that you can use when betting in Colorado.
