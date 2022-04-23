Bannon, Nevin power Norfolk Tides to 5-4 win over Durham Bulls

The Norfolk Tides (11-5) won a nail-biter over the Durham Bulls (5-11), 5-4, on a Friday Fireworks Extravaganza, in front of a crowd of 5,155 at Harbor Park.

Norfolk created their own fireworks in the first inning, when Rylan Bannon led off the home half of the first with a solo blast, his second of the year. It was the first lead-off home run by a Tides player since June 25, 2021. Tyler Nevin then followed with a solo blast of his own, also his second, two batters later to make it 2-0.

The Tides added three more in the second, with Bannon driving in a pair with a single and Patrick Dorrian swiping home on a double steal. He is the first Tide to steal home since Cedric Mullins on June 30, 2019.

Kyle Bradish, in his first start since being named International League Pitcher of the Week, spun the first quality start by a Norfolk pitcher this season, allowing three runs, one earned, over 6.0 innings of work. He amassed a season-high eight strikeouts while issuing one walk. He has totaled 17 strikeouts this season, the second-most on the team.

Durham got back into the contest with three runs in the third and added another run in the seventh to make it a 5-4 ballgame down the stretch.

The Norfolk bullpen shut the door and did not allow Durham to get the tying run. Diógenes Almengo and Cole Uvila worked a scoreless inning each, with Uvila picking up his second save of the season.

Game five of this six-game set is tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. LHP Zac Lowther (0-1, 6.00) will take the mound for Norfolk with Durham’s starter to be announced.

