Author Olivier Zunz to speak about Alexis de Tocqueville biography
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author and UVA professor emeritus Olivier Zunz on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Zunz will be speaking about his recent book, The Man Who Understood Democracy: The Life of Alexis de Tocqueville, which was released from Princeton University Press in early May.
This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.
At the age of 25, Alexis de Tocqueville made his fateful journey to America, where he observed the thrilling reality of a functioning democracy. From that moment onward, the French aristocrat would dedicate his life as a writer and politician to ending despotism in his country and bringing it into a new age.
Zunz is the James Madison Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Virginia. He is the author of The Changing Face of Inequality, Making America Corporate, Why the American Century?, Philanthropy in America: A History, and most recently The Man Who Understood Democracy: The Life of Alexis de Tocqueville.
He is also the editor of Reliving the Past, The Landscape of Modernity, and Social Contracts under Stress.
Zunz has been a Guggenheim fellow and a visiting professor at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales and the Collège de France, among other appointments abroad.
New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.
For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.