Augusta Health Beat: Events, programs for January 2020
Special Events
LUNCH AND LEARN
Topic: Thyroid Disease—Highs, Lows, Nodules
Speaker: Nelly Maybee, MD, Augusta Health Diabetes and Endocrinology
Wednesday, January 15
12:00 noon – 1:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900
Health Education Classes
Counting Carbs, Planning Meals & Getting Active
Wednesday, January 8 from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.
Ongoing Consultations
Continuing Survivorship Support Group
For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.
Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health
Thursday, January 2
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00pm – 4:30 pm
Friday, January 3
Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club
For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.
Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3
Starts at 12:00 pm
Tuesday, January 7
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, January 9
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Saturday, January 11
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Dr. Lori Klaman will discuss Parkinson’s non-motor symptoms. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com
Augusta Community Care Building
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Monday, January 13
Diversions Ostomy Support Group
For information, call the Wound Clinic at 540.245.7230.
Augusta Community Care Building
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Tuesday, January 14
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, January 16
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Thursday, January 16
Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2
For those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, January 21
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, January 23
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, January 28
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, January 30
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
