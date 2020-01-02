Augusta Health Beat: Events, programs for January 2020

Special Events

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Thyroid Disease—Highs, Lows, Nodules

Speaker: Nelly Maybee, MD, Augusta Health Diabetes and Endocrinology

Wednesday, January 15

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900

Health Education Classes

Counting Carbs, Planning Meals & Getting Active

Wednesday, January 8 from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Thursday, January 2

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00pm – 4:30 pm

Friday, January 3

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Augusta Community Care Building, Room 3

Starts at 12:00 pm

Tuesday, January 7

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, January 9

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Saturday, January 11

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Dr. Lori Klaman will discuss Parkinson’s non-motor symptoms. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Monday, January 13

Diversions Ostomy Support Group

For information, call the Wound Clinic at 540.245.7230.

Augusta Community Care Building

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Tuesday, January 14

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, January 16

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Thursday, January 16

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, January 21

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, January 23

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, January 28

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, January 30

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

