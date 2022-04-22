Augusta County Tourism taking applications for 2022 tourism grant program

Augusta County Tourism announced Friday that it is taking applications for its 2022 tourism grant program to support and expand tourism efforts within Augusta County.

The Tourism Marketing & Expanded Facilities Grant Program will fund new marketing campaigns for local events or businesses in Augusta County, as well as the expansion of tourism-related facilities such as new venue spaces, renovations of unique destinations, and physical improvements that increase visitation.

All projects must demonstrate how they will creatively impact and increase tourism in Augusta County.

Interested applicants will have until May 13th to submit their applications. Marketing campaigns, focused on boosting events, fairs, festivals, or other tourism destinations through advertising, design, printing, and promotions, are eligible to apply for up to $5,000.

Tourism Facility Expansion projects, which take on physical upgrades of tourist destinations, may apply for up to $10,000. Augusta County has allocated a total of $20,000 for the 2022 Program.

All funding proposals must be for new projects, which can include a completely new physical renovation or venue expansion aimed at increasing visitation or a new and creative marketing campaign for an existing event or business.

All applications will be evaluated based on their projected impact on tourism from outside the region, the degree to which they encourage off-peak travel, the strength of their marketing and promotional plan, and their overall creativity and partnerships with other Augusta County businesses.

Tourism facility expansions must also demonstrate how they will enhance visitors’ experiences, increase sales, and improve our local tourist destinations.

After the application window closes on May 13th, applications will be reviewed, and winners will be selected by the Augusta County Economic Development Committee.

Those interested in applying for the Augusta County Tourism Grant Program may contact Augusta County Tourism staff at staff@augustaVAbusiness.com or 540-245-5619.

