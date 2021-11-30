Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help with sexual assault case

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with its investigation into a Nov. 24 abduction and sexual assault.

An adult female victim was reportedly attacked from behind by an unknown male in the 1300 block of Barrenridge Road. No time frame was given for the incident.

The female victim was able to use pepper spray on her assailant and escape from the attack. She was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, with short dark hair, wearing a red flannel shirt, blue jeans and boots.

If anyone knows anything about this incident or was in the area on Nov. 24, contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers # 800-322-2017.

