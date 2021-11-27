augusta free press news

Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates missing county woman

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 8:41 pm

Katie Knight
Katie Knight. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Update: Friday, 8:41 p.m. Katie Lynn Knight has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

 

First report: Friday, 6:52 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Monday and was reported today by a family member.

Katie Lynn Knight, 34, is 5’4” 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.