Augusta County: Search underway for runaway teen from Verona area

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home.

Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown, 16, is 5’10”, 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweat jacket and white and black sweatpants.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.