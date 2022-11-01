Menu
augusta county search underway for runaway teen from verona area
News

Augusta County: Search underway for runaway teen from Verona area

Chris Graham
Published:
Cheyenne Brown
Cheyenne Brown. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home.

Cheyenne Madison Leigh Brown, 16, is 5’10”, 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweat jacket and white and black sweatpants.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

