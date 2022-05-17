Augusta County Clerk receives restored African-American Voting Registers

Published Tuesday, May. 17, 2022, 10:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Monday that his office recently received 14 restored early Augusta County 20th century African-American Voting Registers, which are now in one volume.

The records were restored due to a grant received from the Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS).

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is grateful to have these important restored voting records back and available for researchers to see,” Landes said. “These early African-American voter records are important documents and will allow future generations to see these original pieces of history. We again want to thank the Augusta County Genealogical Society for the donation that made this project possible.”

“The Augusta County Genealogical Society is proud to sponsor this effort of restoring African-American Voter Registration documents,” said ACGS President Stephen Garber. “This addition of publicly available records adds to the current 15 ACGS publications related to African-American families and history in Augusta County. ACGS continues to actively engage with Steve Landes, Clerk of the Court, and his staff in ongoing preservation of the many historical documents located in the Courthouse.”

The ACGS made a generous $3,416 donation to restore the 14 early Augusta County 20th century African-American Voting Registers. These restored records are now compiled in one restored volume and are available to review online at the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Online Archive portal. The online portal can be found at https://acch.omeka.net. The ACGS African-American documents and resources can be found on the ACGS website at ACGSVA.org.

Like this: Like Loading...