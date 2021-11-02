Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals to meet on Thursday

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Timothy Smith and Michele Kielty, agent for Smith Kielty Family Trust, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 2708 Barrenridge Road, Staunton in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Ira J. Biggs, for a Special Use Permit to construct mini-warehouses on property owned by Normel, Inc., located at 21 Laurel Hill Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Mark A. Kincaid, for a Special Use Permit to have a motor vehicle and tractor repair business on property he owns, located at 1870 Calf Mountain Road, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A request by Timothy W. or Julia Ann Surratt, for a Special Use Permit to construct two (2) accessory buildings exceeding the nine hundred (900) square feet total aggregate allowed on property they own, located at 552 Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave in the Middle River District.

A request by Alexander Denson, agent for Wayne Avenue Solar I, LLC, for a Special Use Permit for approval of a small solar energy site on property owned by Rae Enterprises, LLC, located along the south side of Wayne Avenue, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Randall Caldwell, agent for MMJ Real Estate, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to continue the mini-warehouse facility and to have outdoor storage of RV’s, boats, and licensed vehicles on property they own, located at 1462 East Side Highway, Waynesboro in the Middle River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

