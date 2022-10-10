Artist and author Lincoln Perry to speak about his new book, ‘Seeing Like an Artist’

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author and artist Lincoln Perry on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.

Lincoln Perry will be speaking about his new book, Seeing Like an Artist: What Artists Perceive in the Art of Others, which will be released from Godine in early October.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

A visit to view art can be overwhelming, exhausting, and unrewarding. Lincoln Perry wants to change that. In 15 essays – each framed around a specific theme—he provides new ways of seeing and appreciating art in Seeing Like an Artist: What Artists Perceive in the Art of Others.

Perry is a disarmingly charming tour guide who makes art approachable and accessible. Along the way, he weaves in personal stories, from his own artistic journey as a painter and sculptor to the days when he could still spend nights in his beaten-up VW Bus in the Louvre’s parking lot.

Drawing heavily on examples from the European traditions of art, Perry aims to overturn assumptions and asks readers to re-think artistic prejudices while rebuilding new preferences. Included are essays on how artists “read” paintings, how scale and format influence viewers, and how to engage with sculptures and murals, as well as glimpses into some of the great museums and churches of Europe.

Seeing Like an Artist is for any artist, art-lover, or museumgoer who wants to grow their appreciation for the art of others.

Perry’s distinctive landscapes, figurative paintings, and sculptures have been the subject of numerous solo exhibitions across the country. His large-scale murals can be found in landmark buildings such as the Met Life building in St. Louis and Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia. The monograph Lincoln Perry’s Charlottesville includes an essay and interview by his wife, Ann Beattie. His essays on art have appeared in The American Scholar, Arion, Salmagundi, The Yale Review and other journals.

New Dominion Bookshop is located 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com