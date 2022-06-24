Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot | UFC Odds, Picks and Best Bets

This weekend sees yet another stellar UFC Fight Night card take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, as Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot headline in a lightweight contender match-up. The fight should be a thrilling one which provides unmatched entertainment, as the winner takes one step closer to the Top 5 UFC Lightweight Rankings and has their sights firmly set on UFC gold in the not so distant future.

Tsarukyan comes to Vegas this week as the betting favourite, having looking mightily impressive in recent fights and making his way up the lightweight ladder in the UFC. In Garmot, you have a man who is a former featherweight and lightweight KSW Champion, who made the switch to the UFC in 2020 and is on a three fight win streak, including two ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses. This fight is a great match up on paper and one you simply cannot miss this weekend as Tsarukyan vs Gamrot headlines UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex, Nevada, Las Vegas.

If you fancy a wager on this lightweight mega-clash for the European bragging rights, read on and check out our betting picks and best bets, as well as all of the information you need ahead of Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot this weekend from the UFC Apex.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot 📊 Records: Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) | Mateusz Gamrot (20-1, 1 NC)

Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) | Mateusz Gamrot (20-1, 1 NC) 📅 Date: June 25th, 2022

June 25th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30pm EST

Approx. 11.30pm EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ / BT Sport

ESPN+ / BT Sport 🏟 Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Arman Tsarukyan -275 | Mateusz Gamrot +225

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Odds

Here are the best odds available for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight this Saturday night from Las Vegas.

Bet Odds Bookmaker Arman Tsarukyan -275 Mateusz Gamrot +225 Draw +8000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Betting Picks

The first selection for the main event from the UFC Apex this weekend from us is that Arman Tsarukyan will win the fight by one of two methods; either by submission or via decision. Here is why.

Of Arman Tsarukyan’s 18 wins, 11 of them have come either by submission or by stoppage. The 25-year-old has notched up five wins via submission throughout his career, and has won six fights via decision after going to the judges scorecards. 61% of Tsarukyan’s wins have come by either of these two methods, which is why here at Augusta Free Press we are confident of him claiming yet another one.

In Tsarukyan’s six fights since signing for the UFC in 2019, he has won five of them. His only loss came to Islam Makhachev, which is no mean feat as he is on the verge of a UFC title shot himself. In the five wins Tsarukyan has had in the UFC, three of the have come via decision with the remaining two coming by way of knockout. However, Gamrot is as tough as they come and will be confident he can get the win himself, so we don’t see a KO/TKO being the likely outcome here.

At the beginning of his career when he was still a relative notice in professional MMA terms, Tsarukyan notched up five submission victories in six MMA fights. In fact, four of those five submission’s came on the spin, and three of them were rear-naked chokes.

This is why we think a submission or decision is likely for the Russian superstar, who will have his sights set on one of the Top 5 if he comes through unscathed against Gamrot this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot betting tip: Tsarukyan to win via submission or decision @ +100 with BetOnline

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Best Bet

Digging a little deeper and trying to find you, our valued Augusta Free Press readers, the best possible betting value, we think that it could be quite likely that Arman Tsarukyan claims his first submission victory since August 2017 this weekend when the pair face off in the octagon in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas this Saturday night.

As we have previously alluded to, Tsarukyan has had five submission victories in his professional MMA career. All five of these submission’s came in a six fight period between 2016-2017, with only one of his fights not getting stopped via a submission. As of late, Tsarukyan hasn’t been as prolific with the submissions, but there is a reason for that. As the level of opposition increases, the more decision victories and the more knockouts you will get.

However, this weekend Tsarukyan’s opponent, Mateusz Gamrot, will believe he has the beating off the 25-year-old, leaving gaps in his defence for takedowns that Tsarukyan can most certainly exploit. Gamrot himself has five submission victories, so knows a thing or two about the ground game, but we edge the abilities on the canvas slightly in Tsarukyan’s favour and fully believe he can come away from Saturday night with a submission victory.

It has been 11 fights on the spin that Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t won via submission, so he is due one. This looks like a great bet to us and one that is certainly a great price.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot best bet: Tsarukyan to win via submission @ +450 with BetOnline

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot TV Channel and Live Stream

TV Channel (US): This lightweight fight at UFC Fight Night is available to US MMA fans via ESPN+.

TV channel (UK): If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able this UFC lightweight contest fight live on BT Sport, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream (UK): BT Sport subscribers can also watch every kick and punch throw from the UFC this weekend on the BT Sport App.

Tale of the Tape

Arman Tsarukyan record and bio:

Nationality: Russian

Russian Date of Birth: 11th October 1996 (25-years-old)

11th October 1996 (25-years-old) Height: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Reach: 72″

72″ Total Fights: 20

20 Record: 18-2 (18 KOs, 7 KO’s, 5 submissions, 6 decisions)

Mateusz Gamrot record and bio: