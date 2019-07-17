Amazon to open new fulfillment, delivery facility in Richmond

Amazon will establish a new specialty fulfillment and last-mile delivery center on the Virginia Interstate 95 Logistics Center site in the City of Richmond.

The project will add 150 new jobs to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 10,000 full-time employees across the Commonwealth.

“As one of the largest and most prominent technology and e-commerce companies in the world, Amazon’s growing Virginia labor force and expanding footprint in the Commonwealth is demonstrating just why we are the best place to do business,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “The new fulfillment and delivery center in the City of Richmond will create additional 21st century job opportunities and help advance Virginia’s position as a leader in the supply chain management industry. My administration remains committed to continuing our important partnership with Amazon and driving economic growth in communities across our Commonwealth.”

Amazon launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2013 and has since grown its workforce in the Commonwealth to over 10,000 full-time employees. Amazon currently operates 10 fulfillment and sortation centers, as well as delivery stations in Ashland, Chesapeake, Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Richmond, Springfield, and Sterling. The company also operates one Tech Hub, 13 Whole Foods Market store locations, and Prime Now Hubs in Richmond, Springfield, and Virginia Beach.

In addition to the full-benefit jobs created within the company’s facilities, Amazon has also contributed thousands of jobs in construction and services. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $34 billion in Virginia through its customer fulfillment and cloud infrastructure, as well as compensation to employees. Using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in Virginia have created an additional 40,000 indirect jobs in addition to the company’s direct hires.

Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of businesses of all sizes worldwide through its “Fulfillment By Amazon” offering, with many of the local organizations based in Virginia. There are more than 61,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in the Commonwealth growing their companies and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services.

“Amazon, Inc.’s new operation is another success story for the City of Richmond, which boasts unparalleled access to national and global markets through the Port of Virginia’s Richmond Marine Terminal and Interstate 95,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The region has become a hub for the global logistics and distribution industry, providing businesses direct connectivity to customers on the East Coast. We thank Amazon for its additional investment, and look forward to the company’s continued growth in Virginia.”

“Amazon is proud to call Virginia home and serve customers throughout the state and across the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Melissa Nick, Director of Worldwide Operations for Amazon. “Amazon is committed to providing great opportunities for employment and creating a positive economic impact for the state. Our growth in Virginia is the result of an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers, and we are proud to be adding 150 new jobs to the more than 10,000 full-time Amazonians already working in the state.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.

“Amazon is making a significant investment in the City of Richmond, and the 150 new jobs represent economic opportunity for citizens in our community,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “We look forward to Amazon’s growth and the overall growth of e-commerce in Richmond by leveraging our relationship with the Virginia Port Authority, our transportation network, and our strategic Mid-Atlantic location.”

“Amazon is going to bring jobs, investment, and interest to our state capitol and cargo to The Port of Virginia,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Amazon has selected a distribution site that provides it with easy access to its cargo via Richmond Marine Terminal and to its customers via Interstate 95. We are looking forward to forging a long-standing and beneficial relationship with Amazon, and we are happy to welcome them to the region. It is also important to recognize Panattoni Development Company for its foresight to build speculative warehouse space in this market. Public and private infrastructure development outside our gates, combined with ongoing terminal improvements, are helping to drive Virginia’s economy.”

“This new economic investment in the City of Richmond by Amazon Inc., the leading e-commerce company in the nation, represents the third major fulfillment center project within the 16th Senatorial District, with two existing centers in Dinwiddie and Chesterfield Counties,” said Senator Rosalyn Dance. “With Amazon’s established commitment to a $15 minimum wage for employees, I am confident that the new jobs created from Amazon’s fulfillment center will bring valuable job opportunities to both the Greater Richmond community and to the Commonwealth as a whole.”

“On behalf of the 70th House District, I am delighted to welcome Amazon, Inc.’s new operation to the Richmond region,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “The company’s expansion will have a long-term positive economic impact for the area and will provide much-needed high-tech job opportunities for our citizens.”

