Alcibiades Stakes 2022 Betting Guide For Friday’s Keeneland Race

Friday’s Alcibiades Stakes 2022, on the opening day of the Keeneland Fall Meet, is another Breeders’ Cup qualifying race that will give the winning 2 year-old filly a golden ticket pass to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Stakes on Nov 5.



Alcibiades Stakes 2022: When Is The Race?



Run on the dirt over 1m 1/2f, the Grade One Alcibiades Stakes is staged at Keeneland racecourse at their Fall Meet and is for 2 year-olds fillies.

📅Date: Friday October 7, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland, Dirt

💰 Winner: $222,222

Alcibiades Stakes 2022, Keeneland (Fri, Oct 7)



The 2022 Keeneland Fall Meet gets started on Friday and we’ve a top Grade 1 juvenile fillies contest to look forward to. Step forward the Alcibiades Stakes – which is also another Breeders’ Cup ‘win and you’re in race’ that will give the winning 2 year-old filly a pass to the Breeders’ Cup early next month.

12 months ago, we saw the Brad Cox-trained JuJu’s Map win the Grade 1 under jockey Florent Geroux and she went onto finish second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies later that year at the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas Has Won The Alcibiades Stakes Six Times

Veteran handler D. Wayne Lukas has farmed six winners of the Alcibiades Stakes over his career and is the most successful handler in the race’s history – he’s going for win number seven this year with Take Charge Briana.

Lukas’ first Alcibiades Stakes win came back in 1983 with Lucky Lucky Lucky and since then has added wins in 1988, 1989, 1993,1995 – with the most recent being in 2003 with Be Gentle.

His runner this year Take Charge Briana is stepping up to 1m 1/2f for the first time here but has only had three career runs and was a nice winner at Saratoga last time out over 7f on Sept 4. Overall, you feel she’ll need to improve again upped in class, but is the sort to have scope for more to come and it’s hard to knock the top record in this race that her trainer has.

The Brad Cox Barn Have Won Two Of The Last Three Runnings

Another barn to have on your radar is the Brad Cox team. Cox has landed the Alcibiades Stakes jackpot twice in the last three years, including with JuJu’s Map 12 months ago (watch below) and is back for more this year with his unbeaten Chop Chop.

Chop Chop was a nose winner at Kentucky last time out in a Listed race, but showed a great attitude that day to get the job done and is another that we’ve probably not seen the best of yet. With gate 2 a plus, she’s another with a live chance with Jose Rosario, who is hunting his first win in this race, booked to do the steering.

Mark Casse Loves To Target The Alcibiades Stakes

Trainer Mark Casse is another stable that has a decent record in the Alcibiades Stakes – he’s won the first prize three times since 2012, with the most recent coming in 2017 with Heavenly Love.

Casse is amongst the entries again in 2022 with one of the leading players Wonder Wheel. She was last seen running second in the Spinaway Stakes (G1) at Saratoga (watch below) and that is probably one of the best pieces of form on offer. That day she had several of the other runners here – Kaling, Just Cindy and Sabra Tuff behind her and having looked a tad outpaced over that 7f trip, then the step up in distance here is likely to suit.

Todd Pletcher Has NEVER Won The Alcibiades Stakes

It’s a slight shock that the Todd Pletcher barn are yet to record a win in the Alcibiades Stakes, but they will be trying to put that right this year with Kaling. Yes, gate 10 is not totally ideal and she might need some luck in-running from there, but she was a close third to Leave No Trace and Wonder Wheel last time in the G1 Spinaway Stakes at Saratoga (watch above) and if improving for the step up in trip is another with a case. John R Velazquez, who rode the winner in 2011, rides.

Look Out For Kenneth McPeek In The Alcibiades Stakes Too

The final yard with a top record in the Alcibiades Stakes is Kenneth McPeek. They’ve notched up wins in 2000, 2001, 2008 and recently in 2018 with Restless Rider. They run Fun and Feisty this year and this 2 year-old is likely to be challenging for the favourites berth. She’s won her last two at Churchill Downs and took another step-up last time when taking the Pocahontas Stakes (G3) by 3 1/2 lengths. McPeek also has a live outsider in Stellar Lady.

Alcibiades Stakes Betting Guide and 1-2-3 Picks

1. FUN AND FEISTY 2. WONDER WHEEL 3. STELLAR LADY

FUN AND FEISTY @ 7/2 with BetOnline is the Alcibiades Stakes main pick after catching the eye when winning the Pocahontas Stakes (G3) by 3 1/2 lengths last time out at Churchill Downs on Sept 17. She stayed on well up the shoot that day so we know the trip here will be fine and that can’t be said for a lot of the others who are stepping up in distance. As mentioned above, the McPeek team also have a top record in the race (4 wins) and she’ll also have the services of Julien Leparoux, who won this prize in 2014 and 2017.

Wonder Wheel can go well too. She looks the sort to benefit for the step up in trip and certainly wasn’t disgraces last time in a G1 at Saratoga (2nd) – with some of her rivals behind that day too. She represents the Mark Casse yard that have won this race three times since 2012.

Stellar Lady is the lively outsider to have in your sights. She has only raced three times, but is getting the hang of things after winning for the first time last time out at Kentucky. Yes, only a Maiden Special Weight, but she ran on well to the line that day over a mile and the extra 1/2 furlong should be right up her street. Another from the McPeek yard too that love to win this race and Brian Hernandez is booked – oh, and he rode the winner in 2018 for McPeek too!

WATCH: Alcibiades Stakes 2022 DailyRaceForm Betting Preview

Alcibaides Stakes 2022 Betting and Runners

Alcibaides Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker 1. WONDER WHEEL 9-2 18.2% 2. CHOP CHOP 12-1 7.7% 3. STELLAR LADY 30-1 3.5% 4. RAGING SEA 6-1 14.3% 5. XIGERA 5-1 16.7% 6. MUSTANG LADY 50-1 2% 7. ESSAOUIRA 15-1 6.2% 8. INFINITE DIAMOND 10-1 9.1% 9. FUN AND FEISTY 7-2 22.2% 10. KALING 6-1 14.3% 11. JUST CINDY 20-1 4.8% 12. TAKE CHARGE BRIANA 15-1 6.2% 13. SABRA TUFF 50-1 2% 14. BOSS LADY BAILEY 50-1 2%

Alcibaides Stakes Recent Winners

2021: JUJU’S MAP

2020: SIMPLY RAVISHING

2019: BRITISH IDIOM

2018: RESTLESS RIDER

2017: HEAVENLY LOVE

2016: DANCING RAGS

WATCH: JuJu’s Map Winning The 2021 Alcibaides Stakes



