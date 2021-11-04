Albemarle High School targeted in second social media threat

Published Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 3:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Police Department responded this week to a threat on Albemarle High School made through social media.

Officers supported the school with enhanced security and opened an investigation. The initial investigation indicated the threat was not credible, but the investigation will continue, according to ACPD.

This is the second threat made toward Albemarle High School via social media in a month. ACPD encourages families to take some time to review the following online and social media safety tips. Read them, discuss them with your students, and reach out with any questions or concerns.

Monitor your child’s phone, computer, and online accounts regularly.

Your child should not have a phone, computer, or online account that you do not have access to.

Have a conversation with your child about the use of their phone during school.

Phones at school should only be used in an emergency and should otherwise remain in a backpack or pocket.

In the event that a student sees a threat on social media, text, or an internet site, they should immediately notify a school administrator and the police.

ACPD will work with the school to develop a plan of action.

At no point should anyone share it with friends or post it online.

Young people believe that there is a certain amount of anonymity online and with certain internet-based apps. While this is somewhat true, the internet and apps that use the internet are not completely private.

Some may think that school threats are funny, but the community and police do not. Those who make these posts will be held accountable and there will be criminal consequences.

If anyone has information about the recent incidents at Albemarle High School, contact Detective Michael Schneider at 434-296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Related



