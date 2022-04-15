Albemarle County Police Department investigates submerged vehicle

Units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a submerged vehicle in the pond on the corner of Greenbrier and Hillsdale Drives on Friday morning.

ACFR’s Water Rescue Team confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied, and it was safely recovered from the water. There are no reported injuries.

This remains an active investigation, anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call ACPD at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000, or email CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

