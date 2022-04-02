augusta free press news

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to barn fire on Millington Road

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, 3:09 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County fire
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the report of barn fire on the 4100 block of Millington Road on Friday at 10:47 p.m.

Units arrived to find a large barn fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday. Material continues to smolder under the metal roof and crews are monitoring the structure.

There were no injuries reported at time of incident.

The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: