Albemarle County, Charlottesville launch Buy Local campaign

Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville are partnering on a campaign intended to highlight local businesses and raise awareness of the tangible benefits that “Buying Local” brings to the community.

The economic development offices in the two localities are working together to respond to harm caused by the pandemic.

“Supporting small businesses here in Albemarle and Charlottesville is an investment in our community. Small businesses create jobs, generate tax revenues that support local priorities, and help keep our community unique,” Albemarle County Economic Development Director Roger Johnson said.

The Albemarle County & Charlottesville Buy Local campaign will highlight small businesses and business sectors within Charlottesville-Albemarle and will be comprised of a multi-channel, multimedia promotional and educational campaign.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our local retailers, restaurants, artisans, and so many others were deeply impacted by health restrictions. This campaign is intended to support our local business community, by raising awareness of the real benefits these businesses provide to our community,” said Chris Engel, economic development director for the City of Charlottesville.

Locally-owned, independent businesses with a brick-and-mortar facility in the City of Charlottesville or Albemarle County interested in being featured in the campaign should contact Jennifer Schmack at jschmack@albemarle.org (for County-based businesses) and Jason Ness at nessj@charlottesville.gov (for City based-businesses).

The campaign is being funded jointly by Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville.