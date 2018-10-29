ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 9

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their performances in Week 9 of the 2018 season. The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Eric Dungey, Syracuse, Sr.; Lake Oswego, Ore.

Dungey earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors for the third time this season • Accounted for 443 of Syracuse’s 561 total yards and four touchdowns in the Orange’s 51-41 victory over No. 22 NC State • Dungey was 27-for-38 passing for 411 yards and three touchdowns • He also rushed 15 times for 32 yards and a score • He became Syracuse’s career total offense leader with 10,064 yards in 34 games, eclipsing the previous record of 9,950 yards held by Orange legend Donovan McNabb.

CO-RUNNING BACK – Deon Jackson, Duke, So., RB; Atlanta, Ga.

Jackson set the Duke single-game record and became just the third player in ACC history with 400 or more all-purpose yards in a contest, totaling 403 in Saturday’s 54-45 loss at Pitt • Jackson rushed 10 times for a career-high 162 yards (16.2), caught three passes for 89 yards (29.7) and one touchdown (74 yards), and returned six kickoffs for 152 yards (25.3) • He logged three plays from scrimmage of 50 or more yards with a 50-yard rush, a 60-yard rush and the 74-yard reception • The 74-yard receiving TD and 60-yard dash are Duke’s two longest plays of this season • Jackson joined Clemson’s Tobias Palmer (496 vs. NC State, 2012) and Wake Forest’s John Leach (411 vs. Maryland, 1993) as the only players in ACC history with 400 or more all-purpose yards in a game.

CO-RUNNING BACK – Matt Colburn II, Wake Forest, Sr., RB; Irmo, S.C.

Colburn rushed for a career-high 243 yards in Wake Forest’s 56-35 win at Louisville on Saturday • Colburn carried 20 times for a 12.3 yards per rush average and scored a career-best three touchdowns • He scored on runs of 74 and 56 yards, as well as on a 12-yard carry • Colburn has now posted eight career games with 100 yards or more rushing.

RECEIVER – Kelvin Harmon, NC State, Jr., WR; Palmyra, N.J.

Third ACC Receiver of the Week honor for the Wolfpack wideout • Pulled down 11 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s 51-41 loss at Syracuse • Accounted for 46 percent of the team’s 541 yards of total offense while playing 71 snaps on offense • Harmon’s yardage total was the second-highest in the FBS this season and ranked behind only Torry Holt’s 255 yards versus Baylor in 1998 on NC State’s all-time single-game list.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Parker Braun, Georgia Tech, Sr., OG; Hallsville Texas

Braun earned his second ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor of the season following his performance in the Yellow Jackets’ 49-28 win at Virginia Tech • Braun took 25 defenders to the ground and helped Georgia Tech rush for 465 yards • The 25 knockdowns came on just 72 plays from scrimmage (one every 2.88 snaps) • The Yellow Jackets’ 465 rushing yards were the most allowed by Virginia Tech in 45 years.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, So., DE; Roanoke, Va.

Basham had four total tackles, including two for loss, and also found a way to get on the scoreboard in Saturday’s 56-35 win at Louisville • Basham’s fumble recovery and 23-yard touchdown return in the second quarter closed out the Demon Deacons’ scoring in a first half that ended with Wake Forest ahead 35-21.

LINEBACKER – Germaine Pratt, NC State, Gr., LB; High Point, N.C.

Second ACC Linebacker of the Week accolade of 2018 for Pratt, who tallied a career-high 16 tackles in the Wolfpack’s loss at Syracuse • Pratt also had a career-best 2.5 sacks for a loss of 21 yards • Fourteen of his 16 tackles were solo stops • Pratt leads the ACC and ranks sixth in the FBS in solo tackles per game.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Cameron Glenn, Wake Forest, Sr., FS; Stone Mountain, Ga.

Glenn tied for the team lead with 13 tackles, including nine solos and four assists in Saturday’s 56-35 win at Louisville • Glenn also forced a fumble that led to Carlos Basham Jr.’s recovery and 23-yard touchdown return.

SPECIALIST – Alex Kessman, Pitt, So., PK; Clarkston, Mich.

Kicking on a sloppy surface at Heinz Field, Kessman was perfect on each of his eight placements (3-of-3 field goals and 5-of-5 PATs) in Saturday’s 54-45 win over visiting Duke • Kessman matched his career high with 14 points • The field goals covered 27, 54 and 48 yards • The 48-yarder tied the game at 45 with 2:33 remaining • The 54-yarder was the fifth 50-yard field goal of his career, the most in Pitt history • Kessman now has three of the four longest field goals in Heinz Field history (pro or college).

CO-ROOKIE – Tobias Oliver, Georgia Tech, R-Fr, QB; Warner Robins, Ga.

Making his first-career start in place of injured starter TaQuon Marshall, Oliver ran for 215 yards on 40 carries (both career highs) and scored three touchdowns (matching a career high) to help lead Georgia Tech to a 49-28 victory at Virginia Tech • Oliver’s 215 rushing yards were the second-most by a quarterback in Georgia Tech history and marked the seventh-highest single-game rushing total in GT history, regardless of position.

CO-ROOKIE – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Fr., QB, Cartersville, Ga.

Lawrence earned his second consecutive ACC Rookie of the Week honor and his third of the season • Lawrence completed 20-37 passes for a career-high 314 yards and tied his career high with four passing touchdowns in Saturday’s 59-10 win at Florida State • During the contest, he broke Deshaun Watson’s school record for single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns by a true freshman, while also tying Watson’s mark for wins as a starting quarterback by a first-year freshman with his four victories as a starter this season.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment