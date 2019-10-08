ACC Football: Getting you ready for Week 7 action
Thursday, Oct. 10
Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) at NC State (3-2, 0-1), 8 p.m., ESPN, 84, 84, 84
Series: NC State leads, 10-2; Last meeting: Syracuse, 51-41 (2018)
ESPN: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Matt Hasselbeck (analyst), Pat McAfee (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)
Friday, Oct. 11
No. 20 Virginia (4-1, 2-0) at Miami (2-3, 0-2), 8 p.m., ESPN, 81, 81, 81
Series: Miami leads series, 9-7; Last meeting: Virginia, 34-13 (2018)
ESPN: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)
Saturday, Oct. 12
Georgia Tech (1-4, 0-2) at Duke (3-2, 1-1), 12:30 p.m., RSN, 138, 193, 955
Series: Georgia Tech leads, 51-34-1; Last meeting: Duke, 28-14 (2018)
RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)
Florida State (3-2, 2-1) at No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 113, 194, 956
Series: Florida State leads, 20-12; Last meeting: Clemson, 59-10 (2018)
ABC: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Todd McShay (sideline), Molly McGrath (sideline)
Rhode Island (1-4, 0-3) at Virginia Tech (3-2, 1-2), 4 p.m., ACCN, 138, 193, 955
Series: Virginia Tech leads, 1-0; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 34-7 (1980)
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
Louisville (3-2, 1-1) at No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 138, 193, 955
Series: Louisville leads, 4-2; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 56-35 (2018)
ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)
