ACC Basketball Notebook: Feb. 18

A week for in-state ACC rivalries tips off with No. 3 Virginia’s visit to No. 20 Virginia Tech in ESPN’s Big Monday matchup … the Cavaliers claimed the first meeting of the season between the teams by an 81-59 score on Jan. 15 in Charlottesville as De’Andre Hunter tallied 21 points and Ty Jerome added 14 points and career-high 12 assists … UVA holds a 4-3 edge in its last seven games against Virginia Tech, with two of the six contests decided in overtime …

No. 1 Duke, which plays host to No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday night in the season’s first meeting of those long-time rivals, owns a nine-game winning streak and continues to sit atop the ACC standings with an 11-1 conference mark …UVA and UNC are tied a game back at 10-2 …

Duke’s Zion Williamson sweeps ACC Player and Freshman of the Week honors … five ACC teams have now hit the 20-win milestone for the 2018-19 season with UNC, Florida State and Virginia Tech each winning on Saturday to join Duke and UVA … Louisville and NC State enter the week with 18 wins apiece …

Duke back to No. 1 in the AP poll for an NCAA-leading 141st time … the Blue Devils are joined by No. 3 Virginia, No. 8 UNC, No. 16 Florida State, No. 18 Louisville and No. 20 Virginia Tech ….

Wednesday night’s UNC-Duke game will mark the 12th consecutive in the series in which both teams have been ranked among the AP Top 25 … UNC leads the all-time series 137-111, but the Blue Devils have won 14 of the last 21 head-to-head meetings.

ACC Notes

Duke’s home winning percentage of .939 (153-10) this decade is third-best in the NCAA … the Blue Devils have won 13 of 14 home games this season heading into Wednesday night’s meeting with rival North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Virginia junior Kyle Guy has gone of 9-of-19 from 3-point range in his last two games heading into Monday night’s game at rival Virginia Tech … Guy currently owns the ACC’s leading active steak of at least one made attempt from beyond the arc in 24 consecutive games, and has connected on 206 shots from 3-point range during his time as a Cavalier.

Heading into Wednesday night’s game at Duke, North Carolina is 6-0 in ACC road games this season, matching the Blue Devils for tops in the ACC … this marks the eighth time in nine years and the 12th time in Roy Williams’ 16 years that UNC has clinched a winning record on the road in ACC play.

Florida State senior center Christ Koumadje has delivered his first two career double-doubles in his last two outings, helping the Seminoles extend their winning streak to a school-record tying seven straight ACC games.

The triple-double by Duke freshman RJ Barrett in Saturday’s win over NC State (23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assits) was the first by an ACC player since Bruce Brown of Miami had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 10, 2017.

With heartbreaking road losses to Miami and Louisville in its last two outings, Clemson became the first ACC team to drop back-to-back one-point games since Wake Forest in 1977 (vs. then non-conference foe Virginia Tech and Maryland), and the first to do so in ACC play since NC State in 1972 (versus Maryland and Virginia).

