A tale of two QBs: Colin Kaepernick and Michael Vick

Let’s take a look at the numbers of two quarterbacks who were banished from the NFL, one of whom was allowed to return, the other, not.

The one missed two seasons because of a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, but upon his reinstatement, he signed as a backup, at the age of 29, a year later was a starter, and within two years, this guy signed a six-year, $100 million deal that … well, he didn’t quite live up to it, but even so, good for him.

The other guy is three seasons and counting out of the league, not of his own volition, cast away at the age of 29 for, well … nothing formal, like the first guy.

The second guy has led a team to a Super Bowl. The first guy: never did.

Won four playoff games. The first guy won a total of two.

Career passer rating for the second guy: 88.9.

The other guy had one full season above 88.9 in his 13-year career.

Finished with a career 80.4 rating.

You might know who the second guy is: Colin Kaepernick.

The one the NFL asks to sign away his rights for a supposed shot at getting a backup job after three years of being blackballed for kneeling.

The first guy: Michael Vick.

His violation of the league’s personal conduct policy involved him leading a disgusting dogfighting ring that landed him in prison for 21 months.

The second he was able to return, he was welcomed with open arms, because, seriously, all he did was kill dogs for sport, what’s the big deal with that?

They backed the armored truck into his driveway and shoveled the money at him.

Kaepernick: crickets.

Just from a look at their career numbers, it makes no sense.

Kaepernick’s are better: the 88.9 passer rating, 58 percent completion rate, 72 TDs, 30 INTs in 58 starts.

Vick’s numbers: the 80.4 passer rating, 56.2 percent completion rate, 133 TDs, 88 INTs in 115 starts.

So, you welcome Vick back after the dogfighting ring, the time in prison.

And you treat Kaepernick like the criminal for kneeling.

I’m not taking into account here that Kaepernick’s crime is making you think of racial injustice, which the NFL, its rich white owners, rich white TV broadcast partners, would rather not think about themselves, as their sponsors hawk their beer, pizza and new cars at you in between offensive possessions.

At least we know where they’re drawing the line.

Column by Chris Graham

