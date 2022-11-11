7 best low supply cryptocurrency to buy 2022

The best way to maximize profits is to know the best crypto tokens to buy. Buying the right tokens puts investors on top of the market. One of the ways to spot a profitable cryptocurrency is its low supply. According to research, the Tokenomics of any cryptocurrency determines its potential. The total supply and market cap are essential, so checking them before purchasing is advisable.

Going by the law of demand and supply, the lesser the supply, the higher the demand, and vice versa. Therefore, when the token is few in circulation, its value increases, creating profits for the investors. Therefore, it’s crucial to know the best low-supply cryptocurrency to buy in 2022. In this guide, we’ll highlight seven different tokens with low supply that you can purchase and use to make profits. They are Dash2Trade (D2T), IMPT.io (IMPT), Calvaria (RIA), Tamadoge (TAMA), Lucky Block (LBLOCK), Battle Infinity (IBAT), and Zilliqa (ZIL).

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is a crypto trading analytics company that provides trading signals and presale alerts that help traders make early decisions and maximize profits. It is a successfully launched platform that reveals your trading performance and encourages you to make reasonable decisions with metric insights.

The platform is powered by Learn 2 Trade, an educational institution known for its 70K+ crypto traders and four stars reviews on TrustPilot. In addition, the team is fully doxxed and KYC verified by Coinsniper. D2T is the project’s ERC-20 token used as a reward for the platform users. The token’s presale is ongoing, and about $500k was raised in its first 24 hours. D2T has a low supply of 1 billion tokens – 35 million of which are available to buy during the first presale round for under $1.

As it is, the presale started on 19th October, so it’s better to buy now. Holders will also have access to benefits like social Trading, trading competitions, on-chain analytics, presale alerts, whale wallet tracking, etc. To ensure you get all this, click the link below.

IMPT.io

The IMPT.io project is unique from the typical projects you encounter. Its unique concept allows users to purchase carbon credits in various ways. They can acquire them through prizes or the IMPT market. Therefore, everybody may oppose climate change. The carbon offset initiative has partnered with nearly 10,000 businesses worldwide to reduce carbon emissions.

A few of IMPT’s partners include well-known corporations like Amazon, Microsoft, and LEGO. In addition, users can access several environmental initiatives that have already undergone project scrutiny.

The potential to 10x your portfolio exists with this green coin. Utilizing carbon credits results in the collection of NFTs. The continuing IMPT presale has raised more than $12 million in the past few weeks. Moreover, the presale ends on 1st November, so do what you must with this information.

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity, a P2E game, is intriguing and special. In this card game, players compete using cards that feature different characters. Since the cards have individual personalities, the player tries to outsmart opponents. The winner advances in the game and receives rewards. One of the game’s numerous aspects is the players’ control over the resources.

The players might own the resources by taking part in the projects or investing. Calvaria: The native token of DoE is $RIA. Hence, the game’s earning currency is $eRIA, and it’s used to pay out incentives to players.

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is a deflationary and low-supply token. It’s the native token of the Tamaverse, where users can mint and earn via breeding their pets. In the future, TAMA holders will earn through augmented reality in the Tamaverse. There’s also a Tama store where investors can buy pet items, food, and toys. TAMA is one of the cheapest tokens with little supply – and it’s audited by Solid Proof and KYC verified by Coinsniper.

The presale was quite popular, and about $19 million was raised in less than eight weeks. The token has been pumped from its presale price($0.01) and is currently at $0.026. It’s set to list on other exchanges like MEXC, and LBank, which will pump it more. You can buy it below if you want to take advantage of this gem.

Lucky Block

Lucky Block is the first NFT competition project ever launched. Users can enter the competition by buying NFTs, winning prizes, and getting the reward for holding Lucky Block NFTS. For instance, one of the competition prizes was $1 million in BTC, Lamborghini, FIFA World Cup tickets, etc. The native token of this beautiful platform is LBLOCK, and it has garnered lots of attention in the past months. While other tokens are succumbing to the effects of the bear market, hence dipping lower, this token has a recent All time high that wowed investors. The project has some boxing legends as ambassadors – Florian Marku and Dillian Whyte.

They help to increase the demand for LBLOCK and push attention to Lucky Block. Lucky Block had its first burning event, which locked 1% of the total supply. The burning will occur every month, which reduces LBLOCK supply, making it one of the best low-supply cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Battle Infinity

Many crypto analysts believe the next big breakthrough will come from Metaverse projects. Thus Metaverse gaming platforms like Battle Infinity have gained more attention. Its native token (IBAT) sold out 24 days during its presale, and the price pumped when it was listed on exchanges. The price dipped and went up again due to the unveiling of staking. Investors can earn about 14% to 25% APY when they hold the tokens. Holders also have access to other benefits when they lock their tokens, reducing the supply.

The platform also has Battle Swap, whereby users can purchase $IBAT via decentralized exchanges and convert their rewards to other tokens. In addition, the Battle market and Games allow users to get different NFT games and rewards when they win. One of the most anticipated P2E games is the IBAT premier league, and investors should get into this project by buying $IBAT.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

Zilliqa is an on-chain project whereby transactions are in shards. This implies that each shard has its data storage. It’s a scalable Blockchain innovation that makes the project special. Likewise, thousands of transactions are verified per second, thus, solving scalability issues.

Its native token is ZIL and has a low supply of 21 billion. Tokens with a particular supply perform well as the demand increases. ZIL started showing potential in 2020 when its price increased till early 2021. Meanwhile, the bear market has affected the price, but that’s a bonus for investors. Hence, now is the best time to buy this token, as it can multiply investments in the coming months.

Conclusion

To finish up low supply isnt the only factor a potential investor should look for when seeking out the next big coin. However, it is a crucial part in the process so if you look more into the above coins you are sure to find other traits that are investor friendly. Low supply normally indicates a good coin, so happy hunting!