Battle Infinity IBAT Prints $0.00357 as CEX FOMO Lights Up (MA)

This could be a good time to invest in Battle infinity crypto, as the tokens have been in an upward trend for the last seven days. IBAT is currently worth 9% more than its price at this same time last week and is still on the move upward. According to analysts, the latest rally can be attributed to the new CEX listing rumors flying around, while the team says the new staking platform launch resulted in the boom.

Regardless of the root cause, IBAT has shown no resolve to back down from this price growth. Analysts and investors predict that the ongoing rally may result in a new all-time high.

IBAT’s Recent Price Actions

After surpassing its hard cap presale targets in just over three weeks, IBAT was listed on PancakeSwap in August. LBank has since added the coin to its list of tokens.

In the last week, the Battle Infinity (IBAT) price has shown an increase of over 80% and rebounded to as high as $0.00389 since a fall to $0.0021 on October 6th. IBAT is currently consolidating at about $0.0037 and ending daily candles higher above the September resistance level.

As mentioned earlier, the team is linking the current price rally to how well-liked the new staking system is. Based on this, existing community members are making predictions regarding upcoming listings. As has been shown with other cryptocurrencies, a major cryptocurrency exchange listing has the power to increase trading volume and, more importantly, price.

Investors are earning 25% APY Through IBAT’s Newly Launched Staking Platform

After the IBAT Battle Stake was introduced in September 2022, Battle Infinity experienced a meteoric rise in popularity. IBAT, one of the top proof of stake cryptocurrencies and the current best sports fantasy-based play-to-earn platform, offers investors a 12% to 25% APY (Annual Percentage Yield).

The platform provides lock-up and flexible staking options, with a 360-day lock-up yielding up to 25%. For more context, the APY increases when IBAT is locked up. Investors get 14% for a 30-day lock-up period; the yield rises to 17% for a 60-day lock-up term. Investors can earn 20% or 25% APY by staking IBAT for 180 or 360 days.

Battle Infinity investors have been able to lock in more than $5 million on the protocol because of the significant returns. IBAT is now one of the most popular and in-demand crypto coins to purchase due to this excellent protocol. In the final week of September, immediately following the debut of the platform, Battle Infinity rose to the top three trending cryptocurrencies on CoinGecko.

A New All-time High In A Few Days/Week?

On Sunday, the Battle Infinity team announced via its official Twitter profile that the staking feature has finally crossed the $5 million benchmark + TVL. The tweet explained that over 50% of the available IBATs in circulation are currently staked in the platform. This comes as no surprise to crypto experts seeing as the staking platform has flexible and lock staking options.

IBAT hit an all-time high on August 17 when it was listed on PancakeSwap, reaching $0.011. IBAT is now staked for $5.5 million, while Battle Infinity has an FDV of $36 million and a market valuation of $11.4 million.

Since approximately half of the IBAT circulating supply is staked, there won’t be any selling pressure, and Battle Infinity’s price may even retest its August highs. Crypto price analysts have explained that as the supply of IBAT decreases, the demand for the existing tokens could increase. This may lead to an increase in price.

IBAT is one of the best metaverse cryptocurrency coins, giving users access to a virtual world where all avatars and characters are made using ERC 721 smart contracts. Users can create their own character NFTs on the NFT marketplace known as IBAT Battle Market. NFTs will also be a major part of the IBAT premier league as users can purchase NFTs of their favorite athletes to make up their dream teams for the game season.

Bottom Line

Battle Infinity has demonstrated that it has significant growth potential; on the day of introduction, the price of IBAT increased by almost 700% in comparison to the $0.0015 presale price. And today, the token is trading more than 100% higher than its pre-sale valuation two months later.

The fact that it was introduced and has survived during this bear market shows it is a worthy investment. For more information about the platform’s staking and play-to-earn feature, you can check out their official website here.