10 best crypto to buy now

As a digital asset, cryptocurrency circulates without authorization from an official body, bank, or government. By 2022, the crypto market was worth $952 billion, with over 20,000 crypto projects making up the Blockchain.

In other words, there are more than enough options for users and investors to choose from. However, there are fundamental features a cryptocurrency ought to possess before it is considered worthy of investment.

Some of these include; the value of tokens in circulation and market capitalization.

If you are just starting in the crypto industry, you will need help identifying the best crypto tokens to invest in.

Here, we have curated the ten best cryptos to buy Now.

10 Best Crypto you can Buy Now

Dash2Trade

Dash2Trade is much-anticipated cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to help investors make a well-informed decision. The platform provides investors with real-time insights and analysis of the cryptocurrency markets, as well as a social trading feature that allows users to follow and copy the trades of other successful investors.

Dash2Trade is set to launch in early 2023 and will offer a variety of features that will appeal to experienced traders and those new to the world of cryptocurrencies.

The new features of the Dash2Trade platform include the following:

Taxless D2T token

Access to signal, metrics, and social trading tools to every crypto trader

Actionable insights powered by the D2T ecosystem

Ability to identify and analyze fundamental factors that could influence cryptocurrency prices

However, the presale of Dash2Trade started on the 19th of October 2022 and has since been selling fast. So far, the response to the presale has been overwhelmingly positive, with over $396,657.99 USDT raised. Many people are eager to get their hands on the new token.

So, if you’re interested in the Dash2Trade project, don’t miss your chance to get in on the action. Now is the time!

IMPT

IMPT is a crypt project based on ERC-20, the main currency in the Imopet ecosystem. IMPT aims to empower users to sell or purchase carbon credits as an eco-friendly platform while avoiding fraud and double counting.

Users who become part of the IMPT ecosystem are rewarded with carbon credits which can be easily minted into NFTs.

IMPT has a total number of 2,000,000,000 circulating coins and a current market price of $0.029403. Its 24-hour trading volume is worth $1,057.06.

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is the native currency of the Tamaverse ecosystem. It is the most convenient platform for users to play Tamadoge games and earn rewards in return. These rewards can be used for various activities, including purchasing Tamadoge pets in the metaverse.

In the Tamaverse, you breed, mint, and wrestle for individual Tama Doge pets. With time, Tama aims to expand its play-to-earn opportunities by allowing users into the augmented reality space where each NFT can freely interact within the ecosystem.

The Tamadoge token is currently at $0.02395 with a market trading volume of $6,562,931.82.

Decentraland

Decentraland is a virtual platform that utilizes the Decentralized Autonomous Organization technology as its major highlight. With the DAO technology, there is an assurance of decentralized and honest governance that gives users authority over experiences and content emanating from a virtual land.

As a virtual reality platform, Decentraland operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can leverage this platform to develop content and earn rewards for their achievements.

Since 2021, Decentraland has been involved in virtual lands sales which have amassed millions of dollars and have recorded over 20,000% gains since 2020.

Polkadot

Judging from long-term prospects and interoperability, Polkadot, as a new cryptocurrency, has succeeded in climbing its way as one of the best crypto investments.

It started as an impressive technology platform with lots on hold for users. Polkadot has a market price of $6.13 and a market cap of $0.02646.

Interestingly, Polkadot works on the Nominated Proof-of-Stake system, where users get to actively participate in the currency’s activities by staking their tokens as a way to secure the network.

No doubt, Polkadot is one of the best platforms to invest in, judging by its multi-chain network and effective solutions toward interoperability and scalability.

Solana

Since its official launch in 2020, Solana has started as a potential cryptocurrency and has witnessed tremendous growth within a few years.

Solana is primarily developed to assist in powering Decentralized Finance using Smart contracts and Decentralized Applications. Solana gets to process and finalize applications swiftly and more efficiently by running on a proof-of-history and a hybrid proof-of-stake mechanism.

As of September 2022, Solana’s market price was worth $29.88, which amounts to 4,279% gains.

Metablaze

Metablaze is amongst the unique crypto projects that offer unique rewards to users. It strongly combines NFT ownership with a Play-to-earn initiative that awards players different varieties of tokens.

In other words, this P2E game is set to make history by distributing rewards such as Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum to players for maximum participation within the ecosystem.

By October 15, the MetaGlobins NFT collection will be ready for sale on OpenSea, with over 10,000 NFTs going mainstream.

XRP

XRP is the native currency of the Ripple network, a solid platform where banks can seamlessly transfer money across cross-borders. Launched in 2021, XRP has become one of the most established crypto assets.

With XRP, users enjoy swift, affordable, and scalable monetary transactions. Here, the senders’ or receiver’s location is not a barrier to a seamless transaction.

Typically, all bank transactions within the Ripple network take less than 4 to 5 seconds to initiate and execute with a small fee percentage. Currently, Ripple can effectively handle up to 1,500 transactions worldwide every second of the day.

BNB

BNB is the native currency of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Therefore, it is safe to refer to BNB as one of the best cryptocurrencies with amazing potential.

Following its development in 2017, BNB was set to give discounted trading fees for all users within the exchange. However, Binance didn’t stop at that; the following years paved the way for diversification, with Binance creating more beneficial services for users.

Compared to the Ethereum blockchain, Binance works to ensure that BNB is in high demand at a real-world value. Recently, BNB’s market price hit $46.41 million with a 24-hour return of 3.45%.

Cardano

Cardano is well-known in the cryptocurrency industry for its proof-of-stake mechanism. Since its launch in 2017, Cardano has continued to fasten the transaction rate while decreasing environmental impact and energy use in the best possible way.

Just like Ethereum, Cardano works to enable decentralized applications as well as smart contracts.

As regards its token, which has witnessed progressive growth in the past few years, Cardano can be said to be better off than some other crypto coins. By September 3, 2022, Cardano’s value moved from $0.02 to a whopping $0.44, which is an increase of over 2,100%.

Conclusion

This article has successfully highlighted the top 10 cryptos to buy now with a relatively decent level of profitable investment returns. In addition, some of these tokens are energy-sufficient, with the likes of IMPT and Tama topping the leaderboard.

Concerning the world’s energy-sufficiency challenges, Dash2Trade, IMPT, and Tamadoge are good eco-friendly platforms for users to leverage and make the best of their investments.

As an investor looking to be a part of the most credible eco-friendly crypto projects where organizations and individuals can offset their carbon footprint, IMPT and Tama are the best options.