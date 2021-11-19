5 ways to care for your dog this winter

The summer has come to an end, and the winter months are settling in. With the cold, dry weather comes all sorts of potential issues for you and your favorite companion(s). Dogs are needy pets, and keeping them healthy can allow them to bring you and your family so much joy throughout the year.

Read on to learn five ways to keep your dog happy and healthy this winter.

1. Go On Walks at the Right Time

It’s no secret that throughout the winter, the days are shorter and much colder. If your routine is to walk your dog in the early morning or late evening, then it is highly recommended that you change to more midday walks. Being out in the warmest part of the day not only keeps you and your dog warmer, but also provides both of you with needed vitamin D and stimulation. Also, be sure to get comfortable walking equipment. A high-quality harness walking kit package for dogs is a great way to get started.

With that being said, the time spent outside should be limited. You shouldn’t just let your dog roam free in the backyard. If it is too cold for you to be out without a jacket, it is probably too cold for your dog. Some pups have long, thick coats of fur built to sustain wintery temperatures, but others aren’t quite as fortunate. If you have a short-haired little one, you should consider giving it a jacket covering its stomach and entire back.

2. Make the Inside Winter Proof

Just because you are warm inside it doesn’t mean that your dog is. The floor of your home can get very cold in the winter months, especially if you have hardwood floors. Don’t let the floor be the only option for your pup to rest. Be sure to get them a nice padded bed that can retain their body heat. Putting these beds in their usual sleeping spot is typically the best way to get them to use them.

Dogs are intelligent and seek out heat sources throughout the winter, making space heaters and fireplaces extremely dangerous. So be sure that if you choose to use either of those heat sources, your dogs won’t have any chance of accidentally getting too close to one.

3. Hydration

Just like humans, dogs can also get dried out during the winter months. For this reason, it is essential to pay attention and stay on top of their hydration and moisturization. To keep your dogs skin from drying out, you can add supplements to their food. Coconut oil is a crowd favorite when it comes to this. In severe cases, you can also apply coconut oil to dry or crack parts of their body as needed.

Hydration, of course, is always crucial to staying happy and healthy all winter long. So be sure to keep their water bowl filled. Eating snow helps hydrate but is not a complete substitute for an entire bowl of water.

4. Proper Grooming

Proper grooming is something you should always practice. The more you focus on it, the happier and healthier your dog will be! Keeping your little one’s coat clean and well-groomed all winter long will allow their coat to insulate and trap body heat efficiently. Not to mention they will feel better overall. Make sure you don’t bathe too often, though. Over bathing can lead to dry skin and coats.

Your dog’s paws are so important, and unfortunately, this is the last thing many owners think about. Be sure to keep them trimmed so ice won’t accumulate and cause discomfort. After walking, be sure to rinse their paws and get all the salt from the sidewalks off. Salt can burn and be harmful to the overall health of their pads.

5. Provide stimulation

If you are in frigid environments and can’t spend too much time outside, make sure that you keep your dog stimulated. For example, giving them food creatively, playing with their toys, changing out their toys, etc.… Be sure you’re breaking the mold and giving them new things to focus on. This will undoubtedly lead to a happier winter companion.

Conclusion

They say dogs are “man’s best friend.” So be sure to care for them like a best friend this winter by keeping them warm, hydrated, moisturized, groomed, and stimulated. Taking care of them physically will give them all of the strength they need to take care of you emotionally all winter long.

