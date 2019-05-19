2019 ACC Baseball Championship schedule announced: UVA plays Wednesday, Thursday

Pairings and game times have been set for the 2019 ACC Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Louisville (43-13, 21-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Cardinals will be joined by eighth-seeded Clemson (33-23, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Boston College (29-26, 12-18). Pool B features No. 2 Georgia Tech (38-16, 19-11), along with No. 7 Duke (30-24, 15-15) and No. 11 Notre Dame (24-28, 13-17).

No. 3 NC State (41-15, 18-12) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Florida State (35-20, 17-13) and No. 10 Wake Forest (30-25, 14-16), while Pool D features No. 4 Miami (38-17, 18-12), No. 5 North Carolina (38-17, 17-13) and No. 9 Virginia (32-22, 14-16).

The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 21-24). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The tournament will get underway Tuesday with No. 12 Boston College versus No. 8 Clemson at 11 a.m., followed by No. 10 Wake Forest versus No. 6 Florida State at 3 p.m., and No. 11 Notre Dame versus No. 7 Duke at 7 p.m.

No. 1 Louisville versus Boston College opens the day on Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 2 Georgia Tech facing Notre Dame at 3 p.m., and No. 9 Virginia versus No. 5 North Carolina at 7 p.m.

Clemson and Louisville face off on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by No. 4 Miami versus Virginia at 3 p.m., and No. 3 NC State against Wake Forest at 7 p.m.

The final day of pool play on Friday is led off by Duke versus Georgia Tech, followed by North Carolina versus Miami at 3 p.m., and Florida State versus NC State in the nightcap.

The four pool winners will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship game on Sunday at noon.

Tickets are available by calling 919.956.Bull (2855), ext.3, or online at https://www.milb.com/durham/ballpark/acc-baseball-championship

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 14 games on Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday’s noon championship game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on the ACC Network Extra.

The ACC Baseball Championship FanFest will be held Saturday, May 25, from noon to 5 p.m. during the semifinals of the championship. The free event, located on Blackwell Street outside of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and Historic American Tobacco Campus, includes live music, interactive games, student-athlete autographs, and giveaways. For more information, visit: https://www.durhamncsports.com/accfanfest/.

2019 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

May 21-26 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.

Tuesday, May 21

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 8 Clemson, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Duke, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday, May 22

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Boston College, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday, May 23

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday, May 24

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday, May 25

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday, May 26

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)

