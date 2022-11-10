10 Top Cryptocurrency Gainers in 2022

The cryptocurrency market is finally in a bearish trend after a period of retracted growths and slumps. Like any asset, cryptocurrencies fluctuate based on the perception of the market at any given time. The fluctuations may be caused as a result of supply and demand factors or some other external market forces.

The cryptocurrency market is said to be more volatile than other markets, which is why looking at cryptocurrencies that have gained during the year. We’re going to take a look at some of the top cryptocurrency gainers of 2022 so far, which include the likes of Dash2Trade, Calvaria, IMPT.io, Tamadoge.

Top 10 Crypto Gainers in 2022

The following is a list of the top gainers of 2022 in the cryptocurrency market.

Dash 2 Trade

Calvaria

IMPT.io

Tamadoge

Solana

Cardano

Fetch.ai

Terra Luna

True USD

Pax Dollar

Let’s now dive into each project and check out what makes them some of the top gainers in 2022.

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade, which has labeled itself as the “Bloomberg terminal of crypto” is a new crypto analytics project which provides several features that make trading easier. It is ideal for traders thanks to the signal service it offers. Besides this, Dash2Trade provides different tools that can enhance anyone’s trading experience whether they are a novice or experienced.

A note-worthy feature is the strategy creator which allows users to curate their own trading strategies. The creation of automated strategies helps traders to eliminate the human element of trading and gives control over automated systems which execute trades on their behalf. This is quite an important feature as the crypto market operates on a 24/7 basis.

The core of the project is the platform’s native token D2T. it is an ERC-20 token that has built-in utility, making it a vital part of the platform. In other words, users must hold D2T tokens to get the full functionality of the platform. There are three subscription models – free, starter and premium. The free subscription doesn’t require any D2T tokens but provides only basic tools. The starter and premium subscriptions require 400 D2T and 1000 D2T tokens per month respectively.

Dash2Trade has raised $5,807,825 million raised of its original $8,757,000 in phase 3, with only 57,485,148 D2T tokens remaining. The price of 1 D2T is 0.0533 USDT at the moment and with an LBank listing already announced that figure is only going to grow larger!

Calvaria

Calvaria is a next-gen blockchain platform that combined blockchain play-to-earn functions with flagship gaming. The ecosystem allows users to own their rewards, in-game assets, and resources. It has announced the release of its flagship battle card game called Duels of Eternity. It features various strategic modes where players compete against each other to gain assets, unique characters, and upgrades.

There are two types of tokens on the platform – RIA and eRIA. With the RIA tokens, users can participate in the staking system to earn passive income over time. They also enjoy participating in community decisions and voting on projects impacting the platform’s longevity. On the other hand, gamers can earn rewards through eRIA, which can be used in purchasing character upgrades and power-ups to increase their chances of winning.

At the moment Calvaria has raised 1,661,291 USDT out of 2,100,000 USDT and has sold 102,451,652 $RIA out of a total token limit of 90,000,000 $RIA.

IMPT.io

IMPT.io is a one-of-a-kind solution that allows users to reduce their carbon footprint and track their impact. It connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world that can help reduce carbon emissions. By engaging thousands of the largest retail brands, IMPT.io has partnered with these brands that allocate a specific percentage of their sales margin for environmental projects.

One of the most distinctive features of this project is the tokenization of carbon credits, which users receive in the form of NFTs. NFTs are further displayed in a decentralized ledger that can easily be tracked by users. Once a user retires carbon credits, the burnt NFTs are sent to a null address to eliminate them from circulation. It has raised $12,121,079.94 out of a target of $25,980,000 in its second presale.

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is a new project that aims to benefit from the craze behind NFTs and meme coins. By introducing concepts such as Play-to-earn combined with the metaverse, Tamadoge hopes to create an engaging community-driven game. It has already experienced a successful presale where it has raised $20 million. The game is based on a captivating Japanese collectible game known as Tamagotchi.

Solana

The Solana foundation launched Solana in 2020 during the pandemic, with the main purpose of Decentralized Finance accessible to everyone including non-trades. It is one of the competitors of Ethereum with the capability of processing over 50,000 transactions per second.

Cardano

Created with a research-based approach by mathematicians, engineers, and cryptography experts Cardano is an Ouroboros proof-of-stake cryptocurrency. Cardano aims to be the world’s financial operating system by presenting established DeFi products and solutions for chain interoperability, voter fraud, and legal contract tracing.

Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a unique decentralized machine-learning platform for asset trading. They have applications such as those that help users of Uniswap to automate their trades. The native token FET is an Ethereum-based token which has gained more than 1500% last year.

Terra Luna

Terra Luna uses Seigniorage to provide flexibility. LUNA tokens are used for mining stable coins by burning and for staking. Stablecoins in Terra are not backed by anything and are produced with the burning of an equivalent amount of LUNA. #

TrueUSD

Trust Token launched TrueUSD as a stablecoin and is one of the first products in the Trust Token product line. It is described as the first regulated stablecoin which is fully backed by the US Dollar. TrueUSD aims to balance utility with stability, which are the main use cases of any stablecoin.

Paxos Gold

Paxos Gold is a cryptocurrency back by gold reserves. It provides a yield of 5.5% when held in an account at Celsius Network. This allows for the diversification of gold with an added staking opportunity to generate yield.

Conclusion

While the cryptocurrency market is ever-changing, the above-mentioned cryptocurrencies have proven by their performance this year that they have the biggest chances of growth in the future.