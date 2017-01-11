WWE Smackdown Live coming to Richmond Coliseum

WWE Smackdown Live is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Tuesday, March 28, for the final live WWE TV broadcast leading into WrestleMania 33.

Advertising for the show lists scheduled appearances by WWE Champion A.J. Styles, former champ John Cena, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Becky Lynch.

Tickets for the show start at $15 and go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Tickets available at the Richmond Coliseum’s sweetFrog box office, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.