Women’s lacrosse: Virginia announces 2018 team captains

Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Julie Myers announced fourth-years Kasey Behr (Northport, N.Y.), Daniela Kelly (Rumsford, N.J.) and Rachel Vander Kolk (Severna Park, Md.) along with third-year Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) have been named captains for the 2018 season.

“The four players that have been named captains are true leaders, both on and off the field,” Myers said. “Each player brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, dedication and hard work. The balance and blend of the years, positions and accolades is sure to move us forward as the team prepares to compete in the season ahead.”

Behr, a 2017 IWLCA Third Team All-American and All-ACC Second Team selection, has been a consistent leader for the Cavaliers the last three seasons. Behr scored 33 goals, with 39 draw controls, 34 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers in the 2017 season.

Kelly has been a leader on and off the field for the Cavaliers. A three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member, Kelly played in 14 games last season picking up a career-high three ground balls and a caused turnover in the win at JMU.

Vander Kolk has been the starter in goal for UVA the last three seasons. An ACC All-Academic selection, Vander Kolk played 1249 minutes with 176 saves in 2017. She had a career-high eight ground balls at North Carolina and recorded a season-high 12 saves six times.

Jackson, a 2017 IWLCA Second Team All-American and All-ACC First Team selection, was named a captain as a junior after leading UVA with 74 points on 41 goals and 33 assists. Jackson was the only player in the ACC to lead her team in points, ground balls, draw controls and caused turnovers.

“Kasey brings grit, toughness and the willingness and desire to put the team on her back in the toughest of times,” Myers said. “Maggie runs the midfield harder and faster than I’ve ever seen, and her speed, passion and energy is contagious. You can hear her in every setting. Daniela has become the fourth-year leader behind the scenes as she is always happy to lend a hand to a teammate. This year, she brings a summer of World Cup experience as she was a starting midfielder for Italy. Rachel has been the anchor to our defense since her first year in college and her role as a communicator, leader and mentor has grown each year.

Virginia will continue its fall scrimmages this weekend at Penn. The Cavaliers host two fall scrimmages, with Richmond on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Elon and Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 21.