Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 5:41 pm
Women's basketball: Virginia Tech escapes, defeats Wake Forest
Virginia Tech escaped a tough battle at home against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 72-70. Chanette Hicks led all scorers with 29 points and dished out 7 assists. Wake Forest had four players in double-figures led by Amber Campbell who had 22 points.
