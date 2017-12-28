Women’s basketball: Virginia opens ACC play with a 62-50 victory over Pitt

The Virginia women’s basketball team (8-6, 1-0 ACC) opened its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a 62-50 victory over Pittsburgh (7-6, 0-1 ACC) on Thursday (Dec. 28) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers led by 26 points in the third quarter, but the Panthers cut it to single digits, 52-44, with 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, but UVA held on for the victory. Both teams had three extended scoring streaks in the game with Virginia going on a 15-0 run in the first quarter, a 9-0 stretch in the second and scoring the first 10 points of the second half, while the Panthers mounted two 11-point runs in the second half.

Sophomore guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) scored 16 points with a career-high seven assists. Sophomore center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria) had her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Pittsburgh’s Pika Rodriguez came off the bench to score 17 points, going 5-of-8 from three-point range.

“We were excited to start the ACC season at home and this win was a great start for us,” said Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. “There are still things that we need to get better at, but this was a good start. I felt at times tonight we got a little stagnant and we didn’t finish well. Hopefully we can clean that up before Sunday. I am excited about where we are and what we can build on moving forward.”

Pitt’s Yacine Diop made the first basket of the game, hitting a jumper 33 seconds into the contest. Toussaint hit a three pointer 20 seconds later to begin a 15-0 Virginia run. The Cavalier defense held the Panthers scoreless for eight minutes, with the Panthers made just one of their first 10 field goal attempts as UVA built up a 17-8 advantage heading into the second period.

The Panthers hit three three-pointers in the second quarter to chip away at the deficit, cutting it down to 25-19 before sophomore forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked the ball out top to freshman guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.) who hit a three-pointer. Redshirt senior J’Kyra Brown (Rocky Mount, N.C.) and Toussaint followed with two more threes, giving the Cavaliers a 9-0 run in a span of 1:06 to push the lead out to a 34-19 advantage. The Cavaliers went into halftime with a 38-22 lead.

Tinsley opened the third quarter by hitting a jumper, starting a 10-0 run for the Cavaliers. UVA made four of its first five field goal attempts in the period to push the lead out to 26, 48-22, with 7:16 remaining in the period. The Cavaliers went cold from the floor, missing seven straight shots while Pitt built up an 11-0 run to knock the deficit down the 48-33 in the final two minutes of the quarter. Senior guard Aliyah Huland El (Randolph, N.J.) put an end to the drought, making a layup with 58 seconds remaining in the period.

The Cavaliers began the final quarter with a 50-33 advantage but Rodriguez hit her fifth three of the game early in the quarter to further chip away at the deficit, getting it down to a 12-point game, 52-40, with seven minutes left in the game. The Panthers, who made five straight field goal attempts, extended their run to 11-0, cutting the deficit to single digits, 52-44, on a layup from Kyla Nelson with six minutes left in the game. Brown ended the four-minute UVA scoring drought by hitting a three with 5:25 remaining. The Cavaliers outscored the Panthers 10-6 down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

Virginia held a 43-32 advantage in rebounds and held Pitt to just two second-chance points. Pitt hit eight three-pointers, going 8-of-18 from long range, with Rodriguez making five of those. Virginia was 6-of-18 from three-point range with Brown making half of those. The Cavaliers went 16-of-18 (88.9 percent) from the free throw line.

Virginia continues its current homestand when it hosts Syracuse (12-2, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

