 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: UVA dominates Clemson, 69-37

Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 10:09 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballThe UVA women’s basketball team (13-5, 2-3 ACC) picked up a 69-37 victory at Clemson (11-8, 0-6 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 19) at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

The Cavaliers led by just six points, 29-23, at halftime, but dominated the second half, outscoring the Tigers 40-14 after the break. The UVA defense kept Clemson from making a field goal in the final 12:41 of the game.

“We converted tonight,” said Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. “We made our layups and converted so that was a welcome plus. We challenged them on the boards and then moved the ball to get ourselves better chances for offensive rebounds. We shot the ball well in this game, got more offensive rebounds, more stops and limited their second-chance points.”

Freshman guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) and junior forward Lauren Moses (Mount Holly, N.J.) each scored 16 points. Moses was 7-of-10 shooting, also grabbing five rebounds.

Jaia Alexander led the Tigers with 11 points. Kobi Thornton scored 10 points with six rebounds.

Clemson outrebounded the Cavaliers 22-12 in the first half but were outrebounded 22-8 after the break. UVA forced 18 turnovers, scoring 24 points off the miscues. Virginia only turned the ball over seven times with Clemson scoring just four points off turnovers.

Toussaint scored Virginia’s first six points and finished the first quarter with eight, helping the Cavaliers build up a 16-7 lead. Alexander ended a Clemson scoring drought of 4:43 spanning the end of the first quarter through the first 1:07 of the second with a jumper, but Moses responded, scoring the next five points, capped by an and-one that gave UVA a 21-9 lead with seven minutes left in the second quarter. After Clemson narrowed the gap to six, the Cavaliers pushed their advantage back out to double-digits after back-to-back steals and fastbreak layups from Toussaint and senior guard Breyana Mason (Woodbridge, Va.) with Mason grabbing the first steal to set up Toussaint and the roles reversing on the second. A three from Alexander with just under two minutes remaining in the half and a buzzer-beater at the break cut the deficit back to six, 29-23, at halftime. Alexander and Thornton combined to score 13 of Clemson’s 16 points in the second period.

After trading baskets to start the second half, Virginia extended its lead back to double-digits, 37-27, after an and-one from Moses followed by a three from freshman Jocelyn Willouhgby (East Orange, N.J.) in a 44-second span. The Cavaliers outscored the Tigers 18-12 in the period to take a 47-35 lead into the final period.

The Cavaliers started the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run. The Tigers only took one shot in the first five minutes of the period, turning the ball over four times. Clemson went 0-for-7 in the final five minutes, with the Cavaliers outscoring the Tigers 22-2 in the quarter.

Virginia plays at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12:30 p.m. before returning to John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26 to host Virginia Tech with that game tipping off at 7 p.m.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 