Women rockers light up the IX Art Park stage at Freefall on Oct. 7

Published Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, 12:01 am

WTJU and the IX Art Park welcome The Sally Rose Band and Lauren Hoffman and the Secret Storm to the outdoor stage at IX this Saturday, October 75-9 p.m. This is the sixth of nine free concerts in the Freefall Music and Art Festival.

Freefall Music & Art Festival“Sally and Lauren are amazing performers, and we’re excited to have these women rockers on stage this Saturday,” said Brian Wimer, director of the IX Art Park. “We’re embracing this opportunity for them to create culture and make possibilities through music.”

Known around town as the “glitter rock queen,” Sally Rose blends crisp and hard-driven rock n’roll with her own flavor of sultry blues. But don’t let the glitter fool you — Sally Rose is as rough and tumble as they come.

Smooth enough to make you dance but tough enough to break your heart, Lauren Hoffman & the Secret Storm deliver sensual lyrics behind neat and polished music. Warm and subtle vocals in front of a heavy, steady beat makes you think of the love you lost — but realize that there is only light ahead.

“The Freefall concert series celebrates our community in all its eclectic, funky, joyous diversity,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU 91.1 FM, co-sponsor of the Freefall concerts. “These concerts have been phenomenal so far, and we’ve still got half the series ahead of us.”

A signature event of the IX Art Park and WTJU, the Freefall concert series helps weave our community’s cultural fabric. In less than four years, the IX Art Park has grown to become a hub of the Charlottesville cultural community and an important convener of arts and music events.

The 2017 Freefall concerts take place every Saturday, 5-9 p.m. through October 28. Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series features FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.

 
